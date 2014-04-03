EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop on profit-taking ahead of U.S. data

By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 3 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Thursday as investors took profits in both
after recent rallies, with markets positioning for U.S.
employment data due Friday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
retreated about 1.2 percent after touching its highest level of
the year in the previous session. Chilean, Brazilian and Mexican
stocks were all trading lower.
Data on Thursday showed a larger-than-expected rise in U.S.
jobless claims in the week ended March 29, though the underlying
trend continued to point to some strength in the labor market.
Investors remained focused on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payroll
report, however, taking the opportunity to pocket recent gains
in expectation of a stronger number. An encouraging print would
help support the case for further tapering of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus program, which has helped support
local currencies and stocks.
"If that data comes out strong it's going to be risk-off in
the context of a slightly more hawkish interpretation of
tapering," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy
at Jefferies in New York. "So I assume it's probably just
profit-taking after what had been some notable gains on foreign
exchange over this past week and a half, ahead of nonfarm
payrolls tomorrow."
Brazil's real slipped 0.4 percent on Thursday, though
it remains 3.4 percent stronger against the dollar this year.
The Mexican and Chilean pesos weakened 0.3
percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock market index fell
slightly the day after it moved back into positive territory for
the year.
Brazil's market has rallied in recent sessions, driven by an
increase in global risk appetite and a recent poll showing a
decline in the approval rating of President Dilma Rousseff's
government.
Many investors have been critical of the current government
for what they say has been its heavy-handed meddling in the
private sector and for policies that run against the interests
of minority shareholders in state-controlled companies, shares
of which soared after the poll.
Investors took profits on those gains on Thursday, with
shares of state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, down 0.5 percent, and lender Banco do Brasil SA
falling 1.6 percent.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's IPC stock index
and Chile's IPSA index both capped a five-session rally.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1611 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1000.09 -0.49 0.23
MSCI LatAm 3203.98 -1.17 1.28
Brazil Bovespa 51455.44 -0.48 -0.10
Mexico IPC 40750.6 -0.37 -4.63
Chile IPSA 3782.85 -0.71 2.26
Chile IGPA 18588.63 -0.63 1.98
Argentina MerVal 6558.11 1.82 21.65
Colombia IGBC 14090.79 0.32 7.80
Peru IGRA 14316.14 0.12 -9.12
Venezuela IBC 2524.28 0.04 -7.76
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2785 -0.40 3.44
Mexico peso 13.127 -0.29 -0.74
Chile peso 556.4 -0.56 -5.45
Colombia peso 1961.7 0.12 -1.51
Peru sol 2.808 0.00 -0.53
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.0025 0.00 -18.87
Argentina peso (parallel) 10.74 0.56 -6.89
(Editing by Peter Galloway)