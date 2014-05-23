版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets little-changed ahead of U.S. holiday

SAO PAULO, May 23 Latin American currencies and
stocks were little-changed on Friday as investors remained on
the sidelines ahead of a U.S. market holiday.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index crept
lower after posting its biggest rise in over a week on Thursday,
while moves in the Brazilian and Mexican stock markets were also
 muted.
    Investors took a breather a day after encouraging economic
data from China boosted shares of commodities exporters and fed
demand for local currencies. U.S. markets will remain closed on
Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, prompting investors to put
off making some bets, traders said.
    "The holiday leaves people more cautious about taking a
longer position, and we have important events over the weekend,
such as the election in Ukraine," said Fabio Goncalves, a trader
with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index edged lower as a
decline in bank shares offset a rise in commodities exporters.
    Mexico's IPC stock index was also little-changed, as
traders remained optimistic despite data showing Latin America's
No. 2 economy grew less than expected in the first quarter.
 
    "The main engines of growth appear to have started," wrote
Nader Nazmi, an economist with BNP Paribas, in a client note.
    Currency markets were mostly flat, though Chile's peso
 weakened for a second day as traders sought out dollars
to renew expiring forward contracts.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1613 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1043.31       0.2      3.84
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      3341.59     -0.02      4.42
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 52743.87     -0.12      2.40
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     41969.58      0.06     -1.77
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3951.66      0.67      6.83
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19300.31      0.52      5.89
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                7351.62     -0.31     36.37
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  13612.89      0.15      4.14
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                       15789.2       0.3      0.23
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                    2188.4         0    -20.03
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      2.2159     -0.05      6.36
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     12.8622      0.13      1.30
                                                    
 Chile peso                        554.7     -0.50     -5.16
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   1903.19      0.10      1.51
 Peru sol                          2.784      0.18      0.32
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       8.0625      0.03    -19.47
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          11.5      2.87    -13.04
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Asher Levine; editing by
Andrew Hay)
