EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets rebound after election sell-off

SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazil's currency and stock
markets rose on Tuesday as bargain hunters stepped in after a
sharp sell-off sparked by the re-election of President Dilma
Rousseff.
Rousseff's victory over market-friendly challenger Aecio
Neves on Sunday led Brazil's real to close at a
9-1/2-year low on Monday. Local stocks also dropped, with
preferred shares of heavyweight state-run oil firm Petrobras
posting their biggest one-day decline in nearly six
years.
Some investors saw those losses as overdone and took the
opportunity on Tuesday to scoop up cheaper assets. The gains
were also boosted by speculation that Rousseff would take a
slightly more market-friendly stance in her second term.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose just under 2
percent, with shares of state-run companies and banks posting
the strongest gains.
"The market is buying the initial indications of reforms in
economic policy," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme
Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Some of the names being
floated around for the next finance minister are solid
candidates that have the market's respect."
The Brazilian real rose about 1.3 percent.
Still, analysts warned that future price action will depend
on whether Rousseff follows through on the hoped-for reforms.
"At the moment nothing has really changed and the trend is
for the Bovespa to fall," Brugger added.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell
across the curve as some traders speculated that the central
bank will be less aggressive in raising the benchmark Selic rate
next year under Rousseff, even as inflation remains high.
All 43 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expect the
central bank to keep its benchmark Selic rate
unchanged at 11.00 percent at its next policy meeting on
Wednesday, despite stubbornly high inflation. Most believe the
bank will wait to see what new economic measures Rousseff will
take before changing course on rates.
"Given important economic demands and political pressures,
there is growing hope that Ms. Rousseff's near-term policy
stance may be slightly more market-friendly than initially
anticipated," wrote Aryam Vazquez, senior economist with Oxford
Economics, in a client note, adding that investors "may be
slightly too pessimistic."
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)