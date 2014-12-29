版本:
2014年 12月 29日 星期一

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks edge higher on oil prices

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Brazil's Bovespa stock index
 rose for the fourth session in five on Monday, boosted
by higher prices for oil and iron-ore, two of the country's main
export products.
    Other Latin American stock indexes edged higher, while the
region's currencies were mixed in thin trading.
    Brent crude oil rose to around $60 per barrel on
Monday, supported by concerns about disruption to output from
Libya due to a rocket attack last week on oil storage tanks.
 
    Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI also moved higher after
reaching 4-1/2 year lows last week.
    The price moves helped boost shares of Brazil's state-run
oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, and iron-ore miner Vale SA.
    "Commodities are up today and that is positive for our
market," said Thiago Montenegro, a trader with Quantitas Asset
Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. He also warned that the day
could see higher volatility due to very thin trading volumes
ahead of the New Year holiday.
    Brazil's currency, the real, weakened about 0.5
percent against the dollar, though not enough to erase the
previous session's gains. 
    Trading volume was low, with most market participants
awaiting an announcement from Brazil's central bank over
expected modifications to its daily currency intervention
program.
    The bank has helped support the real by providing hedging
protection to local businesses via currency swaps, though it
remains unclear how the program will be scaled down next year.
    "The market already did what it had to do last week and at
this point no one is opening new positions," said Reginaldo
Gallardo, head of currency trading at Treviso Corretora in Sao
Paulo.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1543 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          958.15      0.59        -5
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2728.35      0.56    -15.23
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               50527.19      0.76     -1.90
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   43243.97      0.56      1.21
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3848.41      0.78      4.03
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   18844.35      0.62      3.39
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             8519.279      1.73     58.03
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11673.49      0.28    -10.69
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    14632.72     -0.25     -7.12
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 3794.02         0     38.64
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.6860     -0.51    -12.26
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    14.707      0.09    -11.40
                                                  
 Chile peso                      606.3      0.16    -13.23
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    2380     -0.55    -18.82
 Peru sol                        2.986     -0.20     -6.46
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.5525      0.00    -24.09
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  13.53     -1.11    -26.09
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
        

 (Reporting by Flava Bohone and Priscila Jordao; Writing by
Asher Levine; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
