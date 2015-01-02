EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real sinks as central bank reduces intervention

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 2 Brazil's real
weakened on Friday after the central bank reduced the size of a
market intervention program that has helped buffer the
currency's losses against the dollar.
The Brazilian central bank on Tuesday announced it will
continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market at least
until the end of March, though it halved the supply of currency
hedges it offers on a daily basis to support the real.
The bank will now sell as much as $100 million worth of
currency swaps in daily auctions from Mondays through Fridays,
down from $200 million previously.
"The change in the central bank program makes it clear that,
with the exchange rate at these levels, it's not going to fight
(for a stronger real)," said Reginaldo Siaca, head of currency
trading at the TOV brokerage in Sao Paulo.
A slowdown in Brazil's economy, coupled with falling
commodity prices and a strengthening U.S. economy, led the real
to a 12.5 percent loss against the dollar in 2014.
Siaca added that thin trading due to the New Year's holiday
and a strengthening global dollar added to the day's move, which
saw the real lose as much as 1.71 percent against the dollar.
Brazil's currency market was closed on Wednesday and
Thursday for the holiday.
Other Latin American currencies weakened as well, with
Chile's peso down over 1 percent and Mexico's peso
falling about 0.5 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index sank for the second
straight session, weighed down by shares of state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and mining firm Vale
SA. Both stocks have suffered from sliding prices for
petroleum and iron-ore .IO62-CNI=SI in recent months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1406 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 955.92 -0.04 -0.04
MSCI LatAm 2684.29 -1.59 0
Brazil Bovespa 49647.83 -0.72 -0.72
Mexico IPC - - -
Chile IPSA 3853.82 0.07 0.07
Chile IGPA 18881.36 0.06 0.06
Argentina MerVal - - -
Colombia IGBC 11634.63 - -
Peru IGRA - - -
Venezuela IBC 3898.81 1.04 42.47
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.7028 -1.69 -1.69
Mexico peso 14.824 -0.52 -0.52
Chile peso 612.3 -1.07 -1.07
Colombia peso 2393 -0.21 -0.21
Peru sol 2.979 - -
Argentina peso 8.5500 0.03 0.03
(interbank)
Argentina peso 14 -1.93 -1.93
(parallel)
(Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)