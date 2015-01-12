版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 22:58 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets track oil prices lower as dollar gains

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 Latin American currencies and
stocks mostly weakened on Monday as the dollar gained globally
on the outlook for U.S. interest rates, while a further decline
in already-low oil prices sapped demand for riskier assets.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for the second straight session as Brazil's Bovespa index
 fell to a support level near 48,000 points. 
    Light crude prices fell to their lowest since April
2009 on Monday after Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price
forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.
 
    The sharp decline in oil prices since July has increased
caution among investors and has weighed on the currencies of
Latin America's oil producers, such as Colombia and Mexico. 
    Mexico's peso ended a four-session rally, while
Colombia's markets were closed for a national holiday.
    The Brazilian real weakened about 1 percent, with
traders citing a correction after last week's 4-day, 2.8 percent
gain against the greenback.
    The dollar also gained against a basket of global currencies
 as investors reconsidered the outlook for higher interest
rates after a weak data point in Friday's labor data led to a
decline on Friday.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell for the second session in
a row, driven mostly by a decline in bank shares and commodities
producers such as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
 and mining firm Vale SA.
    Shares of lenders and commodities firms tend to attract a
large proportion of foreign investors and usually fluctuate with
global risk appetite. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
        
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          955.28     -0.63      0.53
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2636.04     -1.63     -1.76
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               48107.81      -1.5     -3.80
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   42166.59     -0.51     -2.27
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3780.83     -0.06     -1.82
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   18601.44     -0.04     -1.43
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             8338.199     -1.43     -2.81
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                       -         -         -
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    14409.84      0.18     -2.60
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 3957.75      0.18      2.57
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.6691     -1.18     -0.43
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   14.6481     -0.29      0.65
                                                  
 Chile peso                      616.5     -0.24     -1.64
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    2414         -     -1.08
 Peru sol                        2.983      0.00     -0.13
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.5900      0.03     -0.47
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                   13.6      1.25      2.94
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
