EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso drops on oil prices; Brazil finmin rallies real

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 Colombia's peso opened
lower on Tuesday as the persistent slump in oil prices weighed
on the outlook for the petroleum-exporting nation.
Brazil's real strengthened, however, as investors
cheered Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's bullish comments about
economic growth.
Most other currencies were little changed, while equities,
as measured by the MSCI Latin American stock index
, rebounded 1 percent after a two-day slide.
Oil prices fell to their lowest since March 2009 after the
United Arab Emirates' energy minister said OPEC will not cut its
oil output despite a global supply glut.
The steady downward trajectory of oil prices has weighed
heavily on Colombia, which gets most of its export revenue from
petroleum.
The peso reopened after Monday's market holiday to trade
about 1 percent lower against the dollar.
Brazil's real gained after Levy said any tax increases
implemented as part of a push to improve fiscal accounts will
have a "minimum impact" on economic activity.
The outlook for Brazil's current efforts to improve its
fiscal accounts has driven swings in the currency, though many
investors are still skeptical it will yield significant results.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose for the first
session in three as shares of lenders and commodities producers
rebounded from the previous day's losses.
Shares of iron-ore miner Vale SA were up
following encouraging trade data from China, its main export
market.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 961.31 0.6 -0.08
MSCI LatAm 2656.92 0.9 -3.47
Brazil Bovespa 48337.23 0.41 -3.34
Mexico IPC 42128.97 0.83 -2.36
Chile IPSA 3791.47 0.32 -1.54
Chile IGPA 18637.46 0.26 -1.23
Argentina MerVal 8221.439 0.24 -4.17
Colombia IGBC 10890.89 -0.22 -6.39
Peru IGRA 14394.51 0.25 -2.70
Venezuela IBC 3928.7 -0.73 1.81
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.6455 0.74 0.45
Mexico peso 14.587 0.48 1.08
Chile peso 616.6 -0.22 -1.65
Colombia peso 2443.09 -1.10 -2.25
Peru sol 2.977 0.17 0.07
Argentina peso 8.5925 0.00 -0.49
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.6 0.74 2.94
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)