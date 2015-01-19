EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slip on China data

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Latin American currencies and stocks weakened slightly on Monday after housing data from major trade partner China suggested weaker growth in the world's second-largest economy. Trading was lighter than usual with U.S. markets closed for the Martin Luther King Day national holiday. Data on Sunday showed Chinese new home prices in December fell an average 4.3 percent year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities monitored. China, Brazil's top trading partner and a major purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron ore, copper, soybeans and petroleum, is expected to report slower annual economic growth on Tuesday. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell their most in nearly a week, driving down shares of Brazilian mining firm Vale SA . The benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a two-day rally, with shares of education firm Kroton SA contributing the most to the index's loss. Shares of private education companies such as Kroton have plummeted this month after Brazil's education ministry changed without warning two rules governing a major college loan program. Currencies were little changed, with Brazil's real about 0.20 percent weaker against the dollar and Chile's peso nearly flat. The Mexican peso nearly erased the previous session's gains, with local traders citing a further drop in the price for oil, one of Mexico's top exports. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 955.05 -0.25 0.12 MSCI LatAm 2656.93 -0.22 -2.38 Brazil Bovespa 48706.28 -0.63 -2.60 Mexico IPC 41525.32 0.3 -3.76 Chile IPSA 3727.83 -0.06 -3.20 Chile IGPA 18376.99 -0.01 -2.61 Argentina MerVal 8581.5 -0.89 0.03 Colombia IGBC 10470.13 -0.28 -10.01 Peru IGRA 13557.72 -0.04 -8.36 Venezuela IBC 3927.3 0 1.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.6257 -0.21 1.21 Mexico peso 14.645 -0.61 0.68 Chile peso 628.2 -0.07 -3.47 Colombia peso 2352 - - Peru sol 3.014 0.00 -1.16 Argentina peso 8.5975 0.03 -0.55 (interbank) Argentina peso 13.55 0.30 3.32 (parallel) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)