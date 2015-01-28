EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa dragged down by Petrobras plunge

SAO PAULO Jan 28 Brazil's main stock index sank
on Wednesday as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras
plunged on concerns over potential losses stemming from a
multibillion-dollar corruption scandal.
The benchmark Bovespa index dropped about 1.4 percent and
was on track for its weakest closing level in over three weeks,
while the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
erased the previous session's gains.
Petrobras released unaudited third-quarter results on
Wednesday after months of delays, though the statement left
investors in the dark over the financial impact of the kickback
scheme that investigators unveiled last year.
Preferred and common shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as the company is formally known, both
shed about 12 percent, their biggest loss in three months.
"It's quite frustrating," wrote analysts at Brazilian
brokerage Planner in an investor note. "Everyone was waiting for
these numbers in order to have some kind of measure of the
losses and the value of the company's assets."
Investors began dumping the stock last year on concerns over
the re-election of President Dilma Rousseff, whose government
enacted fuel price policies meant to control inflation at the
expense of the firm.
Now, uncertainty over the size of the potential
corruption-related losses and Petrobras' repeated delays in
publishing financial information have added a new scare.
Petrobras preferred shares are down about 60 percent since
Sept. 1.
In currency markets, the Brazilian real gave up
nearly all of the previous session's gains against the dollar,
with some traders saying they will stay cautious until the U.S.
Federal Reserve issues its next policy statement later in the
day.
Colombia's peso strengthened slightly, while Chile's
peso was little changed.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Priscila Jordao; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)