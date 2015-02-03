EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets track commods higher; Petrobras up on CEO talk

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American financial
markets mostly gained on Tuesday as declining tension over
Greece's debt situation and higher oil and commodity prices
fueled demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its biggest gain in almost two weeks while nearly every currency
in the region strengthened against the dollar.
Signs have emerged that Greece is softening its approach to
debt negotiations, which could avert a potentially
market-shaking debt writedown from the European Union nation.
At the same time, battered oil prices got some relief on
Tuesday on expectations for a slowdown in production.
Latin American currencies rose on mounting risk appetite,
especially those of oil producers such as Mexico and Colombia.
Both countries' currencies strengthened for the
second straight day.
Chile's peso gained alongside higher prices for
copper, the country's main export.
The Brazilian real also gained, though it faced
technical resistance at the 2.70 per dollar level.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index was on track to post
its biggest gain since Jan. 21, boosted by a 14.4 percent jump
in preferred shares of Petrobras.
Shares of the troubled state-run oil producer formally known
as Petroleo Brasileiro SA headed toward their biggest
one-day rise since early 1999 following a report that its chief
executive was set to be replaced. A government spokesman later
denied the report.
Petrobras is currently embroiled in a multi-billion dollar
corruption investigation.
"People believe that replacing (CEO) Graca Foster will help
Petrobras recover some credibility," said Leonardo Bardese, an
equities strategist with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "The market
will be happy should Graca and other directors be replaced by
people more linked to the market and not to political parties."
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 976.8 1.35 0.78
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2645.49 2.5 -5.38
Brazil Bovespa 48913.7 2.65 -2.19
Mexico IPC 41695.61 1.82 -3.36
Chile IPSA 3896.32 0.9 1.18
Chile IGPA 19000.61 0.77 0.69
Argentina MerVal 8996.47 4.27 4.87
Colombia IGBC 11078.6 2.94 -4.78
Peru IGRA 13648.48 0.78 -7.75
Venezuela IBC 3582.3 -6.34 -7.16
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.7000 0.53 -1.57
Mexico peso 14.7506 0.81 -0.04
Chile peso 627.6 0.42 -3.38
Colombia peso 2370.99 1.41 0.72
Peru sol 3.057 0.13 -2.55
Argentina peso 8.6575 -0.03 -1.24
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.25 0.98 5.66
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)