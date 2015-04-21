EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks, tracking global markets, lifted by Walmex

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexican stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S and European markets higher, lifted by gains in retailer Walmex which was due to report later in the day.
Upbeat European and U.S. earnings that were not as bad as feared boosted global markets on Tuesday. Mexico's IPC index was up 0.61 percent in midday trading.
Shares in retailer Walmex were up 2.3 percent. The company was set to report its first-quarter results later on Tuesday. Shares in broadcaster Televisa also lifted the index, rising 1.6 percent.
The Mexican peso , which has lost ground to the dollar in recent months following a global oil price slump, was flat.
Brazilian markets were closed for a national holiday. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ted Botha)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.