EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets hit new multi-year lows on China contagion

(Adds Latin American markets, Sao Paulo dateline)
By Sujata Rao and Walter Brandimarte
LONDON/SAO PAULO Aug 24 Contagion from China's
equity malaise spread across emerging markets on Monday, driving
currencies to multi-year lows against the dollar while a
benchmark equity index slumped more than 5 percent.
Concern over the world's No. 2 economy pushed Chinese
mainland stocks into their biggest one-day fall since February
2007. They lost more than 8 percent and are now in the red for
2015 .
Selling escalated across emerging markets, taking MSCI's
benchmark equity index to six-year lows in its biggest
one-day loss since September 2011.
Regulators' futile efforts to stem the equity rout have
raised doubts about Beijing's ability to deal with the crisis.
Meanwhile investors fled markets such as Philippines and
India, which have been relatively resilient.
"This 2015 emerging market crisis has the potential to
become worse than the Asian currency crisis of 1997/98 as it is
impacting global equity markets across the globe," said Bernd
Berg, a strategist at Societe Generale.
Describing the day as a black Monday for Latin American
currencies, Berg advised clients to short the currencies of
Chile, Brazil, and Mexico.
Brazilian stocks and currency against the dollar
fell to six-year and 12-year lows, respectively. Mexico's
peso slumped to an all-time low while the country's IPC
stock index fell to its lowest since March 2014.
The South African rand hit an all-time low, prompting
the central bank to say it may act to quell volatility.
Other emerging market officials also considered whether to
intervene.
In Brazil, a member of President Dilma Rousseff's economic
team indicated that the government would continue to sell
currency swaps and, perhaps, dollars with repurchase agreements.
For now, Brazil has ruled out selling dollars from its foreign
reserves.
Taiwan, on the other hand, is "aggressively evaluating" the
possibility of a large government fund to buy stocks, which
plunged to 3-year lows.
Russia's economy minister said the central bank should
consider pausing its rate cutting cycle next month after the
rouble slumped to eight-month lows.
"Policymakers in emerging markets will move in that
direction (of intervention), this always happens in this
environment. The question is: will they be successful?" said
Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment strategist for emerging markets
at NN Investments in The Hague.
Central European currencies fell to multi-month lows but
weathered the storm better than their Asian and Latin American
peers as most are commodity importers and are more tied to the
euro zone than to China.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing
by Frances Kerry)