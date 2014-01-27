EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira recovers, Brazil real drops in 3rd day of EM rout

By Sujata Rao and Walter Brandimarte

LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 27 The Turkish lira rebounded on Monday after the central bank called an emergency meeting, but Brazil's real resumed its slide on fears the recent sell-off in emerging markets could spread, potentially derailing the global economic recovery.

Currencies and stocks in Asia and Eastern Europe suffered a fresh bout of selling early on Monday but trimmed losses later after Latin American markets opened mostly in the black.

After a stormy week in which the Argentine peso posted its biggest one-day loss in 12 years, sparking worries of contagion across emerging markets, panic-buying of dollars seemed to have abated in Argentina, with the official currency rate steady for a second consecutive session.

On the black market, however, the peso slid 3.3 percent to 12.10 per dollar.

The Argentine peso's plunge last week revived memories of the country's 2002 debt default and financial crisis, which sent ripples across emerging and developed markets alike. Analysts believe financial contagion would be limited this time, but there could be economic fallout for countries with strong trade ties to Buenos Aires, including regional powerhouse Brazil.

The turmoil in Argentina could be a catalyst for growing risk aversion at a time when investors are already jittery about less monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks. Disorderly capital flight from emerging markets could hurt the economic prospects of developing countries, which have been the engine of global growth during the past decade.

"Outflows from emerging market forex markets by the investor community are gaining traction and becoming more widespread," Citi strategist Lam Kenneth wrote. "Absent positive emerging market catalysts, the current flow pattern is likely to continue, and could even exacerbate in certain countries."

LIRA RECOVERS

The Turkish lira edged back from a record low of 2.39 per dollar after the central bank announced an emergency policy meeting, the first since August 2011, at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

The announcement raised market hopes that Turkish policymakers would ignore political pressure and hike interest rates aggressively to support the currency. It drove the lira 1.6 percent higher from Friday's close, to 2.2960.

In Brazil, however, the real tumbled past the 2.42 per dollar mark, on track to close at its weakest level in five months, as investors continued to fret about the deterioration of the country's fiscal and economic fundamentals.

"No one knows what fiscal policy (in Brazil) will be in 2014. So until the primary surplus target is set and details are released on how it will be achieved, we will continue to face uncertainty," said Gustavo Mendonça, economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro.

Some Latin American currencies such as the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso were slightly stronger, interrupting a string of losses. But other emerging market currencies, including the South African rand and Russian rouble, traded near five-year lows. Earlier in the day, the Malaysian and Philippine currencies also traded at their lowest in more than three years .

The rouble fell almost 1 percent to overshoot the central bank's floating corridor along its euro-dollar basket for the first time ever.

While global factors are weighing on Russian assets, the depreciation is also due to the central bank's recent resolve to reduce interventions ahead of the rouble float and inflation targeting in 2015.

As in Turkey, where the market is testing the central bank's resolve to keep interest rates low, the rouble's recent moves may raise doubts about Russia's currency policy.

Authorities continue to try and support their currencies, with the Indonesian, Russian and Serbian central banks among those spotted selling hard currency. In Brazil, the central bank continued to sell currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against a weaker real.

SPILLOVER INTO STOCKS

Equity markets across the developing world also fell, with the benchmark MSCI index down 1.8 percent to new 4-1/2 month lows for its biggest one-day loss since August.

"We are seeing quite a lot of negative spillover into equities. There is more scope for dollar buying and emerging market forex losses," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA strategy at Citi.

Latin America's portion of the MSCI index, however, posted a more modest decline as gains in banking shares cushioned the fall of the benchmark Bovespa index.

As concerns mount about the prospects for emerging markets, investors are increasingly differentiating between countries with stronger economic underpinnings and political stability, while abandoning or betting against those whose current account balances and government budgets are deeply in the red and where there is political turmoil.