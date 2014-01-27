EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira recovers, Brazil real drops in 3rd day of EM rout

By Sujata Rao and Walter Brandimarte
LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 27 The Turkish lira
rebounded on Monday after the central bank called an emergency
meeting, but Brazil's real resumed its slide on fears the recent
sell-off in emerging markets could spread, potentially derailing
the global economic recovery.
Currencies and stocks in Asia and Eastern Europe suffered a
fresh bout of selling early on Monday but trimmed losses later
after Latin American markets opened mostly in the black.
After a stormy week in which the Argentine peso posted its
biggest one-day loss in 12 years, sparking worries of contagion
across emerging markets, panic-buying of dollars seemed to have
abated in Argentina, with the official currency rate steady for
a second consecutive session.
On the black market, however, the peso slid 3.3
percent to 12.10 per dollar.
The Argentine peso's plunge last week revived memories of
the country's 2002 debt default and financial crisis, which sent
ripples across emerging and developed markets alike. Analysts
believe financial contagion would be limited this time, but
there could be economic fallout for countries with strong trade
ties to Buenos Aires, including regional powerhouse Brazil.
The turmoil in Argentina could be a catalyst for growing
risk aversion at a time when investors are already jittery about
less monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks.
Disorderly capital flight from emerging markets could hurt the
economic prospects of developing countries, which have been the
engine of global growth during the past decade.
"Outflows from emerging market forex markets by the investor
community are gaining traction and becoming more widespread,"
Citi strategist Lam Kenneth wrote. "Absent positive emerging
market catalysts, the current flow pattern is likely to
continue, and could even exacerbate in certain countries."
LIRA RECOVERS
The Turkish lira edged back from a record low of
2.39 per dollar after the central bank announced an emergency
policy meeting, the first since August 2011, at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis.
The announcement raised market hopes that Turkish
policymakers would ignore political pressure and hike interest
rates aggressively to support the currency. It drove the lira
1.6 percent higher from Friday's close, to 2.2960.
In Brazil, however, the real tumbled past the 2.42
per dollar mark, on track to close at its weakest level in five
months, as investors continued to fret about the deterioration
of the country's fiscal and economic fundamentals.
"No one knows what fiscal policy (in Brazil) will be in
2014. So until the primary surplus target is set and details are
released on how it will be achieved, we will continue to face
uncertainty," said Gustavo Mendonça, economist with Saga Capital
in Rio de Janeiro.
Some Latin American currencies such as the Mexican peso
and the Chilean peso were slightly stronger,
interrupting a string of losses. But other emerging market
currencies, including the South African rand and Russian
rouble, traded near five-year lows. Earlier in the day,
the Malaysian and Philippine currencies also traded at their
lowest in more than three years .
The rouble fell almost 1 percent to overshoot the central
bank's floating corridor along its euro-dollar basket for the
first time ever.
While global factors are weighing on Russian assets, the
depreciation is also due to the central bank's recent resolve to
reduce interventions ahead of the rouble float and inflation
targeting in 2015.
As in Turkey, where the market is testing the central bank's
resolve to keep interest rates low, the rouble's recent moves
may raise doubts about Russia's currency policy.
Authorities continue to try and support their currencies,
with the Indonesian, Russian and Serbian central banks among
those spotted selling hard currency. In Brazil, the central bank
continued to sell currency swaps, derivatives that provide
investors with protection against a weaker real.
SPILLOVER INTO STOCKS
Equity markets across the developing world also fell, with
the benchmark MSCI index down 1.8 percent to new 4-1/2
month lows for its biggest one-day loss since August.
"We are seeing quite a lot of negative spillover into
equities. There is more scope for dollar buying and emerging
market forex losses," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA strategy
at Citi.
Latin America's portion of the MSCI index,
however, posted a more modest decline as gains in banking shares
cushioned the fall of the benchmark Bovespa index.
As concerns mount about the prospects for emerging markets,
investors are increasingly differentiating between countries
with stronger economic underpinnings and political stability,
while abandoning or betting against those whose current account
balances and government budgets are deeply in the red and where
there is political turmoil.