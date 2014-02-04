EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies recover on bargain hunting

By Walter Brandimarte and Natsuko Waki RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Feb 4 Emerging market stocks and currencies rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a recent selloff, but concern about growth prospects for China and the United States will probably keep the market under pressure over the next few days. MSCI's benchmark index of emerging market stocks initially hit a five-month low as Monday's selloff extended into Asia's and Europe's trading hours. The index later trimmed losses as Latin American stocks rose in sync with Wall Street, supported by encouraging earnings. The Latin American portion of the MSCI index jumped over 1 percent, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index closing about 1.8 percent higher as Itau Unibanco Holding SA, the country's largest private-sector bank, posted a record profit in the fourth quarter. The bank's shares closed with a gain of 4.85 percent, the largest increase in 2-1/2 years. With investors in a bargain-hunting mood, the markets appeared to shrug off the data showing that Brazil's industrial sector fared much worse than expected in December and a warning from Fitch Ratings that the government needs to cut spending to keep its current rating. After a prolonged market rout, investors were tempted by valuations in many emerging markets, but remained fearful of growth outlook downgrades in the United States and key emerging economies. "Tactically the markets are starting to look oversold, and a number of positives could come in and help. For instance, no one should be worried about U.S. tightening policy this year," said John-Paul Smith, head of emerging equities at Deutsche Bank in London. Prospects for the U.S. economy dimmed after a report showed on Monday that the country's manufacturing sector grew at a much slower-than-expected pace in January. The data left investors wondering whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow down the pace of stimulus withdrawal. "Needless to say, slowing performance in the world's largest economy raises fears about global economic growth at large. With that in mind, hints at the possibility of a pause in the Fed's 'tapering' of QE asset purchases may boost risk appetite," Ilya Spivak, currency analyst at DailyFX, wrote in a note. Emerging stocks and currencies have been under pressure as analysts forecast that the Fed will steadily cut back on its bond purchases throughout this year, putting an end to the era of cheap money that had been flooding emerging markets during the past several years. CURRENCIES REBOUND Bets that the Fed could be slower at unwinding stimulus already supported emerging market currencies, with the Turkish lira jumping 2.1 percent and the South African rand trading about 1.7 percent higher after hitting a five-year low last week. The Brazilian real rose 0.9 percent to close at 2.414 per dollar. The real was also supported in part by the decision of Brazil's central bank to start rolling over $7.4 billion in currency swaps that expire early next month, a strategy to provide investors with ample hedges against losses in the foreign exchange market. The Russian rouble fell as low as 35.5 per dollar, bringing its year-to-date losses to around 7 percent, but then erased losses to gain 1.3 percent to 35.98. ROMANIA CUTS RATES Bucking a trend of tighter monetary policies across emerging markets, Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low of 3.5 percent, probably ending a cycle that has brought down the country's borrowing costs by 175 basis points since July. Romania's decision "serves as a reminder that not all emerging markets have suffered heavily during the recent bout of market turmoil," William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note. Romania's leu gained around 0.4 percent against the dollar, showing little reaction to the widely expected decision by the central bank. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 2,864.18 1.19 -11.57 Brazil Bovespa 46,964.22 1.77 -8.82 Mexico IPC 40,289.10 -1.44 -5.71 Chile IPSA 3,421.33 0.83 -7.51 Chile IGPA 17,058.34 0.67 -6.41 Argentina MerVal 6,123.88 0.61 13.59 Colombia IGBC 11,903.78 0.47 -8.93 Peru IGRA 15,067.65 0.11 -4.35 Venezuela IBC 2,813.32 -0.21 2.80 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.4140 0.93 -2.37 Mexico peso 13.3605 1.35 -2.47 Chile peso 558.1000 0.36 -5.73 Colombia peso 2035.6000 0.54 -5.09 Peru sol 2.8230 0.04 -1.06 Argentina peso 8.0050 0.12 -18.89 Argentina peso 12.5000 0.40 -20.00