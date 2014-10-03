EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies sink on U.S. data; Brazil election eyed

SAO PAULO Oct 3 Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data was seen as
increasing the likelihood of higher interest rates in the
world's largest economy, while Brazil markets fluttered in the
last trading session before Oct. 5 elections.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in
September while the jobless rate fell to a six-year low. The
rosy data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
hike interest rates in mid-2015, fueling demand for the dollar
and sinking riskier currencies.
The Chilean, Colombian and Mexican
pesos all fell about 0.5 percent against the dollar.
Brazil's real fluctuated through most of the
session, at one point weakening past the closely-watched level
of 2.5 per dollar for the first time since December 2008 before
pulling back in the afternoon.
Investors have been on edge for weeks as Brazilian electoral
polls shifted the outlook for the country's presidential race on
Sunday. Two new polls released late Thursday showed President
Dilma Rousseff widening her lead over challengers.
The real tends to weaken when polls show Rousseff gaining as
many investors believe a more market-friendly administration
could help boost demand for Brazilian assets.
Investors have been cautious near the 2.5 reais per dollar
level as it is a "limiter," according to trader Marcos Trabbold
at B&T in Sao Paulo. The real at that level could fuel inflation
and increase the chances of additional central bank market
intervention, he said.
The region's stocks were mostly higher, driven by the
improving outlook for global economic growth following the U.S.
data and bargain-hunting after a recent slump. The MSCI Latin
American stock index was up about 1.2 percent
after touching its lowest point in six months on Thursday.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rebounded for the
second day in a row, rising 1.6 percent led by a near 6 percent
rise in preferred shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
The company, known as Petrobras, saw its shares take a
beating over the last month as Rousseff gained in the polls. In
fact, September's fall of 22.5 percent was the stock's worst
monthly performance since October 2008, at the height of the
global financial crisis.
Investors in Petrobras have lambasted the Rousseff
government for forcing the company to import fuel at global
prices and sell it at a loss in the domestic market as a way to
tamp down inflation.
The Bovespa also received a boost from shares of steelmaker
Usiminas, which jumped 5.4 percent after rival
Ternium SA announced it would purchase an additional 10
percent of voting shares in the firm.
