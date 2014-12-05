版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 6日 星期六 01:22 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies down on U.S. jobs data

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data boosted
expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising
interest rates.
    The region's stock markets edged mostly higher following a
modest drop on Thursday.
    Data on Friday showed U.S. employers in November added the
largest number of workers in nearly three years, while wage
gains picked up. Investors have been watching U.S. data closely
for signs of a potential interest rate hike in the world's
largest economy, which would make riskier assets such as Latin
American stocks and currencies less attractive.
    The Brazilian real weakened to trade near a six-year
low against the dollar.
    The currency had received support in recent weeks from the
nomination of market-friendly economist Joaquim Levy as finance
minister, but most economists expect it to weaken in 2015 as the
country struggles with less-favorable terms of trade and other
challenges.
    Brazil's planning ministry on Thursday projected the real to
close 2015 at 2.67 per dollar, down from Thursday's close of
2.5891.
    Mexico's peso dropped to a more than four-year low
after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a
record low on Friday, with policymakers highlighting the risk
that the currency's slump could add to inflation pressures.
    Colombia's peso weakened over 1 percent against the
dollar and is down about 23 percent over the last five months,
tracking a sharp drop in oil prices, a key export for the
country.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index moved slightly higher,
led by banking shares, while the broader MSCI Latin American
stock index was down 0.2 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1705 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %    YTD %
                             Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets        984.05    -0.29    -1.57
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  2847.96    -0.21   -10.83
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa             51800.71     0.73     0.57
                                               
 Mexico IPC                 43163.43     0.81     1.02
                                               
 Chile IPSA                  3975.67     0.86     7.47
                                               
 Chile IGPA                 19380.94     0.74     6.33
                                               
 Argentina MerVal           9541.609    -0.17    76.99
                                               
 Colombia IGBC              11688.71     0.55   -10.58
                                               
 Peru IGRA                  14892.63    -0.53    -5.47
                                               
 Venezuela IBC               3029.26      1.9    10.70
                                               
                                                      
 Currencies                           daily %    YTD %
                                       change   change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  2.6025    -0.51    -9.44
                                               
 Mexico peso                  14.326    -1.19    -9.05
                                               
 Chile peso                    611.8    -0.56   -14.01
                                               
 Colombia peso                2303.5    -1.09   -16.13
 Peru sol                      2.953    -0.20    -5.42
                                               
 Argentina peso               8.5550    -0.06   -24.11
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 Argentina peso                12.77     1.17   -21.69
 (parallel)                                    
                                               
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
