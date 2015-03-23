EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets gain as dollar weakens globally

SAO PAULO, March 23 Latin American currencies
and stocks rose on Monday, with investors continuing to
interpret dovish signals from the U.S. Fed and abundant
liquidity in Europe as an invitation to seek higher returns in
riskier markets.
Nearly every currency in the region strengthened against the
dollar. Equities were mixed, though the MSCI Latin American
stock index was on track to post its fifth
positive session in six.
Brazil's real advanced about 1.6 percent,
helping roll back its losses against the dollar to 10 percent on
the month.
The currency remains about 16.5 percent weaker year-to-date,
however, with investors eyeing consistently rising inflation
expectations and a continuous decline in economic growth
estimates.
A major corruption scandal at state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and
political wrangling over fiscal tightening have also fueled
concern over a potential sovereign credit downgrade.
"Despite the fact that the real will track the outlook
abroad, we don't rule out more volatility during the week,"
wrote João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader with Brazilian
brokerage Correparti, in a client note.
Correa highlighted continuing political turbulence and a
potential announcement from the central bank on the future of
its currency swap program as key internal drivers in the days
ahead.
Elsewhere in the region, the Mexican and Colombian pesos
both strengthened about 0.5 percent.
Mexico's central bank meets Thursday, with most analysts
expecting interest rates to remain at 3 percent.
Chile's peso added over 1 percent, boosted by higher
prices for copper, the country's main export.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index weakened slightly as
investors took profits after the index closed Friday's session
with its biggest weekly gain since late November.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 976.67 0.74 1.38
MSCI LatAm 2485.65 0.8 -9.59
Brazil Bovespa 51757.41 -0.4 3.50
Mexico IPC 43928.89 -0.09 1.82
Chile IPSA 3890.72 0.14 1.03
Chile IGPA 18962.29 0.13 0.49
Argentina MerVal 11385.38 2.12 32.71
Colombia IGBC 9912.68 -0.32 -14.80
Peru IGRA 12680.57 -0.08 -14.29
Venezuela IBC 4803.94 3.34 24.50
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1757 1.64 -16.32
Mexico peso 14.9548 0.70 -1.41
Chile peso 625.5 1.17 -3.05
Colombia peso 2560.5 0.53 -6.74
Peru sol 3.076 0.23 -3.15
Argentina peso 8.7950 0.00 -2.79
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.77 0.70 9.63
(parallel)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Asher Levine; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)