EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa falls 2 pct as education companies slide

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Brazilian stocks were
among the worst performers in Latin American equity markets on
Thursday as education companies fell sharply on concerns about a
state-run student loan program.
    Key stock indexes fell across the region amidst declines in
global markets after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air
strikes on Yemen, increasing geopolitical risk and driving oil
prices higher. 
    Latin American stocks tracked by a key MSCI index for the
region slid 2.3 percent, while Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index lost 2.1 percent. 
    Benchmark stock indexes in Mexico and Chile 
declined almost 1 percent.
    Brazilian education companies Kroton and Estacio
Participacoes fell 6.2 percent and 3.1 percent,
respectively, after interim Education Minister Luiz Claudio
Costa said there was no guarantee the government would grant
more student loans through its FIES program in the second half
of the year.
    Telefonica Brasil SA lost 2.3 percent after it
announced plans for a share offering to raise money for the
purchase of broadband provider GVT. 
    In the foreign exchange market, nearly all Latin American
currencies weakened on fears of higher U.S. interest rates and
geopolitical risks.
    The Brazilian real was an exception, rising 0.4
percent in a correction from Wednesday's 2 percent decline.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                  daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging          963.22    -1.32     2.07
 Markets                                 
 MSCI LatAm            2436.73    -2.31    -8.56
                                         
 Brazil Bovespa       50801.97    -2.04     1.59
                                         
 Mexico IPC           43253.44    -0.87     0.25
                                         
 Chile IPSA            3866.21     -0.8     0.40
                                         
 Chile IGPA           18873.32     -0.7     0.02
                                         
 Argentina MerVal    10761.359    -3.62    25.44
                                         
 Colombia IGBC         9968.23    -0.02   -14.32
                                         
 Peru IGRA            12380.48    -0.27   -16.32
                                         
 Venezuela IBC          5002.5    -0.49    29.64
                                         
                                                
 Currencies                     daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                        Latest           
 Brazil real            3.1887     0.37   -16.66
                                         
 Mexico peso             15.09    -0.69    -2.29
                                         
 Chile peso              621.6    -0.30    -2.45
                                         
 Colombia peso         2556.64    -0.61    -6.60
                                         
 Peru sol                3.081    -0.19    -3.31
                                         
 Argentina peso         8.8050    -0.03    -2.90
 (interbank)                             
                                         
 Argentina peso          12.75     0.47     9.80
 (parallel)                              
                                         
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
