EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rally further after grim month

* Stocks rise 1 pct as Fed stimulus hopes grow
* MSCI emerging equities down 10 pct in August
* Bond yield spreads vs Treasuries widen 50 bps on month
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Aug 31 Emerging equities extended gains
on Wednesday, rising one percent on renewed hopes of Fed action
to shore up the flagging U.S. economy at the end of its worst
month since the 2008 financial crisis.
MSCI's emerging equity index has recovered almost
6 percent from lows hit on August 9 but is still down around 10
percent this month, the worst monthly loss since October 2008,
reflecting worries over global growth and European and U.S.
problems with debt.
While emerging bonds have fared better, spreads over U.S.
Treasuries have widened over 50 basis points on JPMorgan's debt
indexes .
But sentiment is now being supported by expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will resort to some form of stimulus,
with minutes from the last meeting showing that policymakers
discussed a range of tools to shore up recovery.
"Throughout August emerging equities took their cue from
developed markets as the U.S. growth ceiling concerns and
moderating growth momentum took a toll. Now markets are pausing
to take stock after the violent moves," said Manik Narain,
emerging markets strategist at UBS.
"The FOMC minutes last night were dovish and markets are
hoping September will bring more easing or dovish posturing from
the Fed which will support risk sentiment," Narain said, though
he noted that recent gains have come amid thin liquidity.
Asian stocks mainly closed higher while in emerging Europe,
Russia gained 1 percent helped by oil prices as well as
forecast-beating corporate results, the latest of which was oil
firm LUKOIL's 64 percent rise in second quarter profits.
Gazprom and Sberbank were the other
companies to post solid results this week.
Shares in Rosneft were just off three-week highs
hit on Tuesday when the company announced a tie-up with U.S.
Exxon Mobil to extract oil and gas from the Russian
Arctic . Shares rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
Russian bank Uralsib recommended buying Rosneft shares.
"We see medium-term value in the potential transfer of
ExxonMobil technology to develop Rosneft's tight oil in
Russia...The terms of Rosneft's entry into Exxon's US projects
could also be favorable, at a historical cost value," it said.
CURRENCY FIRMS
On currency markets, the Turkish lira firmed to the highest
level since early August against the dollar, albeit in thin
offshore trade as local markets are closed all week for a
holiday .
The South African rand likewise touched a three-week high
, buoyed by benchmark four year bond yields hitting a
record low of 6.45 percent .
While South African yields have fallen 50-70 basis points in
August -- pushing prices higher -- the currency has lagged due
to market expectations of cuts in official interest rates. The
bets intensified following the release of weak second quarter
growth data on Tuesday.
Tradition Analytics said 12 billion rand had poured into
local bond markets in the past month.
"Without these inflows we would have seen a far weaker rand
in August," the bank said.
In central Europe, stock markets rose by around 1 percent
across the board with Warsaw up 1.2 percent .
Currencies were a touch firmer, with the forint rising 0.3
percent against the euro .
The best performer was the Serb dinar , which
touched a six-week high to euro after news the International
Monetary Fund had agreed to a new one billion standby loan for
Serbia.
Elsewhere, the Brazilian real was trading at a one-week high
to the dollar ahead of a central bank meeting that is
expected to call a halt to a long run of policy tightening.
Forward market rates price in some chance of a quarter-point
rate cut but most analysts say that with annual inflation
running well above target, Brazil, like most other emerging
central banks, will be reluctant to start cutting just yet.
Investors are also now waiting for U.S. jobs data due later
on Thursday and on Friday as well as Friday's release of August
purchasing managers' surveys from a range of countries.
"The PMI data will be the most up-to-date data point on
state of global economy in August so far most indicators have
been survey-based," said Narain of UBS. "That should show if
there is indeed a very sharp (growth) moderation and that's
something central banks will pay attention to."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao)