EMERGING MARKETS-German ruling cheered; shekel languishes

 * German ruling, U.S. jobs-proposal reports cheer markets
 * Hungarian forint and Polish zloty further gains on Swiss
move
 * Israeli shekel stays near seven-month lows

 By Sebastian Tong	
 LONDON, Sept 7 The quashing of a legal bid to
block German participation in bailouts for Greece and other
ailing euro zone economies helped fuel an emerging markets
rebound on Wednesday, with sentiment underpinned by hopes for a
more robust U.S. policy effort to boost employment.	
 Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty extended gains against
the euro and the Swiss franc a day after Switzerland moved to
curb the strength of its currency, while the Israeli shekel
languished near seven-month lows after a four-day fall.	
 Though Germany's Constitutional Court handed its parliament
a greater say over euro zone rescue plans, potentially slowing
Berlin's ability to tackle the sovereign debt crisis, it also 
rejected attempts to block German participation in rescue plans
for indebted single-currency members such as Greece and
Portugal. 	
 "Nobody really expected the Consitutional Court not to
reject the lawsuits...Today is a risk-on day," said Gyula Toth,
UniCredit analyst.	
 Reports that U.S. President Barack Obama would propose some
$300 billion in tax cuts and government spending to revive
flagging job creation in the world's largest economy also helped
lift sentiment. 	
 By 1145 GMT, emerging shares rose 1.9 percent,
rebounding after three straight sessions of losses, while
emerging sovereign debt narrowed seven basis points to
trade 343 bps over U.S. Treasuries.	
 Emerging European shares were over 1 percent
higher with Russian , Polish and Hungarian
shares chalking up more than 2 percent gains.	
    	

 SWISS REPRIEVE	
 Tuesday's move by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to set a
minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro was
particularly helpful for Eastern European currencies which have
come under pressure for the level of franc-denominated debt held
by households in Poland and Hungary. 	
 After retreating four consecutive sessions against the euro,
Poland's zloty rose 0.4 percent off Tuesday's near
two-year trough.	
 Though the Polish central bank is increasingly seen easing
monetary policy in the coming months, it kept interest rates on
hold as expected at the conclusion of a policy meeting.
 	
 The forint steadied 0.8 percent against the euro ,
recovering from the eight-month low it sank to on Tuesday.	
 Against the Swiss franc, both the zloty and forint
 continued to firm, though gains were more modest than
Tuesday's dramatic 8 percent gains.	
 The cost of insuring Polish and Hungarian sovereign debt
against default continued to fall, with five-year credit default
swaps for Poland quoted 11 bps lower and those for Hungary 13
bps lower by Markit.	
 Gains were also seen in other high-yield currencies such as
Romania's leu which firmed from Tuesday's two-week
low. Russia's rouble recovered from the month's low it hit on
Tuesday against its euro-dollar basket and also
snapped a four-day losing streak versus the dollar .	
 South Africa's rand also reversed course after four straight
days of losses, rising half a percentage point against the
dollar .	
 One of the few exceptions was Israel's shekel , which
was flat after weakening for four consecutive sessions. 	
 The unit, however, stayed off the seven-month low it reached
against the greenback on Tuesday, when Turkey announced it was
suspending defence trade with the Jewish state in a worsening
spat over an Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound ship that killed nine
Turks.	
 "The clear increase in tension between Turkey and Israel?
?is unfortunate, especially as many had been hoping on Turkey's
mediator role in the region...The bottom line is that it is
short-term neutral for currencies, but is an additional issue
for markets to focus on," said ING Bank EMEA Economist Simon
Quijano in a note.	
 ?	
	
 (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

