EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks gain 1 pct, mood positive

* Emerging stocks rise 1 pct, debt spreads tighten

* South Africa CPI rises, no rate rises seen

* Turkish assets focus on central bank meeting Thurs

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Oct 19 Emerging stocks rose 1 percent and sovereign debt spreads tightened on Wednesday, cheered by speculation about more resources to rescue indebted euro zone nations.

Senior EU officials said no agreement had been reached on increasing the size of the euro zone's bailout fund, dismissing a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that said France and Germany had reached such a deal.

But riskier assets held onto gains, continuing the generally more optimistic mood of recent days.

A downgrade of Spain's debt by Moody's ratings agency failed to have much negative impact on emerging markets.

"There is so much noise, it's not a trend market by any means though the bias ahead is likely to stay positive," said Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at Citi.

The MSCI emerging equities index rose 1 percent and the Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index also rose 1 percent, though stock markets stayed below recent multi-week highs.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 6 basis points to 363 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Emerging European currencies were mostly slightly firmer.

The rand softened as South African CPI showed a higher than expected rise in inflation in September of 5.7 percent, but analysts did not change their generally dovish view on South African monetary policy.

"The economic outlook probably has less to do with inflation and a lot more to do with the lack of GDP growth. For now, it doesn't change the interest rate outlook in South Africa," said Colen Garrow, economist at Brait.

Turkey's central bank meets on Thursday, with all 14 analysts polled by Reuters seeing no change in record low rates of 5.75 percent.

The Turkish central bank sold over $1 billion to support an ailing lira on Tuesday, and said it was stung into action by unhealthy currency moves based on speculation.

Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about outflows from the lira.

"FX reserves including gold would now stand at around 4.4 months of goods plus services import cover, which is a threshold that markets would feel uncomfortable with," said ING analysts in a client note.

"We hold on to our overweight recommendation in Turkish equities, looking for a more hawkish stance from the central bank." (Additional reporting by Sebastian Tong; editing by Anna Willard)