EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slump 1 pct, forint hit by aid worries

LONDON Oct 26 The Hungarian forint was the top loser among major emerging market currencies on Friday, falling 0.8 percent on a local media report that the IMF was holding out on fresh loan talks.

The country's minister in charge of talks with the Fund quickly denied that talks had broken down after a website reported the IMF was not prepared to return to the table unless Budapest changed its approach to economic policy.

The rouble was also down but not as sharply as the forint, shedding 0.24 percent against the dollar at 0939 GMT on the back of a fall in oil prices.

The global emerging stock index fell by nearly 1 percent, with the Chinese and Russian bourses leading the losses as growth worries and gloomy U.S. earnings ahead of the publication of U.S. growth data hit confidence

Russian stocks fell 1.6 percent, hitting their lowest level for seven weeks and the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 3.6 percent on the week at its lowest close since Sept. 26.

Chinese stocks were also weighed down by losses in growth-sensitive sectors after local media reported that fund managers were pessimistic about the fourth quarter.

The Polish bourse was down 0.93 percent, leading a slide in Central European stocks.