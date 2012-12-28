EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks approach 8mth high, Turkey at new record

LONDON Dec 28 Emerging stocks approached
eight-month highs on Friday, with Turkish and South African
stocks hitting new records as U.S. politicians held last-minute
talks to avert automatic tax rises and spending cuts.
Riskier emerging markets have gained in recent weeks on
greater optimism over the euro zone and expectations that U.S.
politicians can head off a budget crisis.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden
will meet congressional leaders from both parties at the White
House on Friday at 2000 GMT to revive efforts to get a deal that
would stop $600 billion of fiscal tightening from taking effect
in the new year.
The MSCI emerging stocks index rose towards its
highest since early April and is on course to gain 15 percent
this year, outstripping global markets.
Turkish stocks hit record highs for a third
successive day. Turkey has been one of the world's
best-performing stock markets this year, soaring more than 50
percent as investors see it as a better bet than many developed
markets.
South African stocks also hit record highs for a
second day, helped by resource and mining companies.
Polish stocks hit their highest since Aug 2011, and
Romanian stocks hit seven-month highs for a third
trading day.
Romanian stocks have gained 4 percent since last Friday,
when Prime Minister Victor Ponta's new government won
parliamentary backing, drawing a line under a period of
political uncertainty that had raised doubts over Romania's
IMF-led aid deal.
Emerging European currencies were steady, though the rouble
was on course for its first annual gain since 2009.
"An elevated oil price will only serve to embolden those
considering long rouble positions," said analysts at Tradition
in a client note.