EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks stall; Egypt pound shrugs off Qatar aid

LONDON Jan 9 Emerging stocks hovered near their
lowest levels in a week on Wednesday while the Egyptian pound
slipped to a record low despite news of a $2.5 billion loan
lifeline from Qatar.
The MSCI emerging markets index has lost half its
U.S. budget deal-inspired gains and has fallen nearly two
percent from 9-1/2 month highs set last week.
European shares rose to new 22-month highs after aluminium
firm Alcoa gave the U.S. earnings season a strong start but
investors will want to see this sustained across countries and
sectors before being convinced of an economic uptick.
Shares in India and South Korea were weaker
on concern that fourth-quarter earnings could disappoint while
mainland Chinese equities closed flat.
The Egyptian pound traded at a record low, with the
central bank saying the cut-off price at Wednesday's dollar
auction was 0.47 percent weaker than Tuesday's level.
But $2.5 billion in aid from energy exporter Qatar
helped Egyptian credit default swaps trade at
their lowest levels in almost a week. Cairo stocks rose 1.2
percent, extending gains as investors view the currency
depreciation as a longer-term positive for the economy.
"Given the reserves of the GCC at over $1 trillion and the
importance of stability in Egypt to Gulf monarchs, it would be
surprising to see Egypt run out of dollars," said Emad Mostaque,
a strategist at Noah Capital Markets.
In emerging Europe, Turkish stocks dipped below
Tuesday's record high and South African stocks also
held below recent record peaks. Moscow fell 0.5 percent.
Bond investors were focused on Poland, where the central
bank is expected to cut interest rates for a third straight
month by 25 basis points. Poor recent economic
data has however prompted some analysts to predict a 50 bps cut.
The zloty fell 0.2 percent against the euro.
"Expectations for any surprises to be on the downside would
be logical given the rapid slowdown in both the economy and
inflation," SEB analysts said in a note.
Poland, along with Turkey, has kicked the year off with
emerging sovereign Eurobonds. Waraw and Ankara launched euro and
dollar bonds respectively, both of which were oversubscribed.
One trader said the Polish issue was trading well and was
quoted above par, but the price of the Turkish bond, issued at
Turkey's lowest dollar yield ever, was down slightly.
Emerging sovereign dollar bond spreads widened 6 basis
points over U.S. Treasuries.