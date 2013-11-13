Fed taper talk sends emerging stocks to 2-month lows, hits vulnerable currencies

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 13 Emerging stocks dropped more than
1 percent to two-month lows and currencies fell on Wednesday on
renewed speculation of a withdrawal of risk-supporting U.S.
monetary stimulus.
The Indian rupee hit two-month lows before suspected
central bank intervention, and the Indonesian rupiah hit
4-1/2 year lows.
Risk aversion grew after Atlanta Federal Reserve President
Dennis Lockhart said a reduction of the full Fed's bond-buying
programme remained a possibility at the next policy meeting in
mid-December, although he did say policy should remain very
easy.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said,
however, there was a need for aggressive action to foster
growth.
Emerging markets have been buffeted by the on-off
expectations of Fed tapering over the past six months, and are
down 7 percent on the year, underperforming developed markets.
The Fed's stimulus has generally pumped world markets with
cheap cash, particularly driving emerging markets.
The MSCI emerging stock index was down 1.25
percent on Wednesday at its lowest since early September.
Chinese stocks fell nearly 2 percent to two-month
lows, suffering their worst one-day loss in four months, after a
perceived lack of details on highly-awaited reforms from a key
Communist Party policy meeting.
"The announcement may have been a small disappointment for
markets since so much attention was placed on the release," said
analysts at SEB in a client note.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened by 1 basis
point to 359 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
In currency trading, India and Indonesia are two of the
"fragile five" economies seen most vulnerable to higher U.S.
Treasury yields, along with Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.
"Investor concern about macro-fundamental deterioration ...
and pressure on emerging market external accounts in the midst
of U.S. removal of policy accommodation continue to provide
headwinds," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a client note.
The Turkish lira also hit two-month lows after
Turkey's current account deficit came in at a wider than
expected $3.28 billion in October.
The Romanian leu hit one-month lows and the
Hungarian forint hit six-week lows against the euro,
and the rouble hit two-month lows against its
euro-dollar basket.
The Czech crown hovered at 27 per euro, the target
set by the central bank following crown-selling intervention
last week. The central bank will likely hold the crown at that
rate for at least the next 18 months, governor Miroslav Singer
was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
