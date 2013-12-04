EMERGING MARKETS-Ukraine yields near record highs as worries grow

LONDON Dec 4 Ukraine's debt yields traded
around record highs on Wednesday as ministers in Kiev
successfully passed protester blockades to reach a cabinet
meeting, while broader emerging stocks hit three-week lows on
worries about a withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.
Ukrainian assets have fallen sharply since the biggest
political protests in almost a decade erupted after the
government's rejection last month of a landmark trade deal with
the European Union.
"We are seeing the gradual fall of a second curtain, call it
the 'glass curtain', which continues to cover many years of
electorate discontent with various governments in a country
split in its desire to move east or west and placing it in the
middle of a tug-of-cold-war between the EU and Russia," said
Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets research at
Commerzbank, in a client note.
Amid the political turmoil, and the juggling of different
foreign backers, investors are worried that Ukraine's dwindling
currency reserves will eventually make it hard for the country
to repay its dollar debts.
The state and companies already face a struggle to repay $7
billion of debt maturing next year, while doubts are growing as
to how long the central bank's meagre reserves can stave off a
currency collapse.
Ukraine's 2020 dollar bond rose slightly to
yield 11.2 percent, just off a record high set on Tuesday, while
the dollar bond due 2023 was unchanged around
another record high of 10.6 percent.
Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps rose 9 basis points
from Tuesday's close to 1,097 bps, but stayed below
near-four-year highs above 1,100 bps set in the previous
session, according to Markit.
Ukrainian stocks fell nearly 1 percent to three-week
lows and have slumped 7 percent in the past 9 days.
The hryvnia edged off the previous day's four-year
lows of 8.25 per dollar, with one-year forwards at 9.83, pricing
in a slide of 16 percent from current levels.
The mood on many emerging stock markets was glum ahead of
U.S. GDP data on Thursday and employment numbers on Friday, seen
as a possible trigger for the Federal Reserve bringing forward
its first move to rein in economic stimulus.
The MSCI emerging equities index, which has
benefitted heavily from the flood of cheap money flowing from
the Fed, fell 0.44 percent to three-week lows, though Shanghai
shares closed at their highest in three months on
optimism about the pace of reforms in China.
Emerging European currencies were steady to slightly weaker.
Data on Wednesday showed South Africa's HSBC manufacturing
PMI for November came in at 51.6, slightly above October levels.
The HSBC services sector index eased in China to 52.5, but rose
in Russia to 52.9.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 3 bps
to 358 bps over U.S. Treasuries, and sovereigns continue to take
advantage of relatively low yields to issue debt.
Gabon set price guidance on a 2024 amortising dollar bond in
the 6.5 percent area, plus or minus 12.5 bps, according to one
of the lead managers. Gabon is launching the bond alongside an
exchange offer of part of its 2017 bond.
