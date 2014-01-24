UPDATE 2-Emerging market policymakers move to allay currency concerns

By Ben Hirschler and Carolyn Cohn
DAVOS/LONDON Jan 24 Top emerging market
policymakers moved to allay concerns about their economies on
Friday after investors sold off their currencies, raising fears
of a broad market rout.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to gradually withdraw its
stimulus has long been expected to lead to a pullout from
emerging markets. But the prospect of an economic slowdown in
China added to concerns on Friday that emerging markets,
particularly those with large current account deficits, may
struggle to support their currencies this year.
Argentina said on Friday it would relax currency controls it
had long defended as essential, in a policy reversal forced by
high inflation and a tumble in the peso.
Turkey's lira hit a record low despite an estimated $3
billion of intervention by its central bank the previous day.
The rouble and the rand also languished at levels not seen since
the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Turkey's deputy prime minister, Ali Babacan, played down the
lira's slide, however, describing it as a "re-pricing process"
due partly to the Fed and partly to recent political turmoil in
the country.
He said that the central bank was taking the necessary steps
to deal with the situation, adding that Turkey was protected
against market swings by its sound finances.
"The balance sheet of the government, the banks and
households are quite well protected against market volatility,"
he told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told Reuters
Television in an interview at Davos that the current volatility
would not be a major disruption for his country.
"Mexico is an emerging market, so all volatility is going to
have some effect. But Mexico is well-positioned to weather the
currency storm," Videgaray told Reuters TV on the sidelines of
the gathering of business and political elites in the Swiss
mountain resort.
Policymakers and analysts at Davos also said that all
emerging markets are not equal and that the market turbulence
will drive investors away from economies that are suffering, but
not from the stronger ones.
"Differentiation will be important," Videgaray said.
CURRENCIES SLIDE
In Turkey, the central bank has refused to raise interest
rates even though the lira has fallen almost 9 percent this
month, raising fears of mounting inflation and an investor
exodus. It has relied instead on auctioning dollars, and on
Thursday resorted to what analysts said were its first direct
interventions since early 2012.
Despite these sales, estimated to total almost a tenth of
its reserves, the lira dropped almost 2 percent, falling
through the key 2.30 level.
The lira is only one of many currencies feeling the heat
from investor worries over China and over the reduction in U.S.
stimulus, expected from this month.
Central banks of several emerging markets were believed to
have intervened to defend their currencies on Friday including
India, Taiwan and Malaysia.
Russia again moved the rouble's trading band after $350
million in hard currency sales.
There was little respite, however. The rupee, Brazilian
real, rouble and rand all fell more than 1 percent to the dollar
. The Russian currency also hit a
record low to the euro.
"I think we may see some actions from central banks, they
will try to curtail the sell-off ... They are unlikely to be
able to stabilise the currencies," said Lars Christensen, chief
emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
Christensen said currency weakness would ultimately help
lift growth, but in the meantime, pain would be intense.
"If you are an emerging markets investor, you are seeing a
lot of pressure on your positions," he said.
Investors have been fleeing - almost $4 billion has exited
emerging equity funds so far this year. The week to Jan. 22 saw
them lose $2.4 billion, banks said, citing data EPFR Global
released to clients late on Thursday.
Bond funds were more resilient, with just $0.4 billion of
outflows, but they too have lost $1 billion so far in 2014.
There are also growing signs of contagion.
The losses in the more vulnerable emerging markets with big
current account deficits have now spread to relatively robust
assets such as the South Korean won and Polish zloty. The won
suffered its worst weekly loss since mid-2013
They are also reverberating across stock markets in Europe.
Spanish shares lost 1.7 percent because of their exposure to
Latin American revenues.
Funds such as Aberdeen Asset Management and Ashmore, with
large emerging-market investments, led losses in London, falling
4-5 percent on the day .
The moves come after a day of losses across emerging
markets, with Argentina's peso seeing its worst one-day trading
session since the country's 2002 financial crisis.
"GET USED TO IT"
After stunning the world by clocking over 10 percent growth
on average for three decades, China took the bold step last year
to wean itself off credit and investments and instead try to
boost domestic consumption. As a result, its growth rate has
steadily dipped, and data this month showed its economy grew 7.7
percent in the last quarter of 2013.
But Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy
Economics Research at Xiamen University, said at Davos that
investors couldn't expect China to keep growing at the rates it
has until now.
"There is a substantial slowdown in China, and we just have
to get used to it," he said in an interview.
Several of Friday's sessions at the Davos forum focused on
the future of emerging markets and how long the turbulence they
are experiencing would last.
Corporate executives said they still viewed these markets as
big growth opportunities despite the currency volatility.
Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said he was not alarmed by
the latest forex market moves.
"You have to be ready when you invest in emerging markets
for ups and downs," he told one Davos panel on Friday evening.
Mexico's Videgaray said emerging markets knew 2014 would be
volatile as the Fed scales back its stimulus. But he added that
Mexico's currency, the peso, was currently quite liquid.
"I don't see any problems of liquidity in the market for the
Mexican peso," he said.
