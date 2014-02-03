UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-China PMI keeps mood sober; Hungary CDS rise

By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Feb 3 Weak Chinese manufacturing data
pulled down emerging-market stocks again on Monday, after two
weeks in the red, and the cost of insuring Hungarian debt rose
on worries about the country's high debt and unorthodox
policies.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped in
January, showing growth slowing in manufacturing as well as
services.
With many Asian markets, including China, shut for the lunar
new year holidays, trading volumes stayed thin. But the data is
a concern for emerging markets that export to China. MSCI's main
emerging equity index weakened 0.4 percent after
January's 6.6 percent loss.
Gloom about the outlook for Chinese growth and the unwinding
of U.S. monetary stimulus, which had fed demand for
higher-yielding assets, have caused investors to flee emerging
markets in recent weeks.
"The question is at which point the weakening process will
fade and we see normalisation," said Luis Costa, emerging
markets strategist at Citi. "We don't think we're there yet. The
process of establishing real rates (interest rates minus
inflation) in emerging markets is half-way through, and we may
see further interest rate hikes."
India, South Africa and Turkey all raised interest rates
last week to encourage investor flows, and markets are
speculating Hungary may also need to hike.
The lira was little changed on Monday, however, after
a report showed Turkish consumer prices rose sharply in January,
driven higher by a surge in food prices.
The Hungarian January PMI rose to 57.9, far above the 52.4
average of the past three years, but the country's assets
remained under pressure.
Hungary's five-year credit-default swaps rose to 5-month
highs at 286 bps, according to Markit. Stocks fell 1.5
percent, although the forint steadied above the
two-year lows it reached against the euro last week.
Hungary is considered one of the central European economies
most exposed to contagion from the emerging-market sell-off,
bcause of its high debt and an aggressive rate-cutting cycle
that has taken interest rates to a record low 2.85 percent.
"Investors do not take a particularly favourable view of
either the Hungarian political establishment or the Hungarian
central bank, and they are determined to challenge their easing
bias," said Gaurav Saroliya, central and eastern European
strategist at Unicredit.
A Hungarian debt auction last week had to be cut short.
Polish stocks and the zloty rallied after
data showing Polish manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in
three years last month.
Russia's rouble steadied above recent five-year lows
after PMI data showed Russian manufacturing shrinking for the
third month in a row. South Africa's PMI also stayed below the
50 threshold that denotes expansion.
The Ukrainian hryvnia fell half a percent to fresh
four-year lows as embattled President Viktor Yanukovich returned
to work after four days of sick leave.
Ukrainian five-year credit-default swaps rose as high as
1,050 bps, according to Markit, their highest since
mid-December, before Ukraine got a Russian bail-out. They eased
to 1,042 bps by 1150 GMT.
In Asia, Thai stocks rose 1.5 percent after
elections went ahead more peacefully than expected, but the baht
gave up earlier gains as anti-government protesters
ignored Sunday's vote and continued efforts to topple Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Emerging-market sovereign debt spreads edged
in after widening 50 bps over the last month. Kenya said it
would press ahead with plans to market a debut Eurobond this
month.
