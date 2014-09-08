EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up on easy money hopes, Ukraine calm

| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Russian shares and the rouble
edged lower on Monday as a ceasefire in Ukraine appeared to be
largely holding, while easy global monetary policy kept eastern
European bonds and emerging stocks near multi-year highs.
Though emerging markets, especially in Europe, are
vulnerable to loss of trade and other pressures stemming from
Ukraine's conflict with pro-Russian rebels, they are still
supported by the stream of cheap cash from developed world
central banks.
The European Central Bank last week cut interest rates and
impressed markets with the scale of its latest asset-buying plan
while data on Friday showing slowing U.S. jobs growth raised
bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would now keep rates low for
longer.
That has given a sharp boost to central European bond
markets, as the ECB move also has raised the likelihood of
central banks such as Poland's and Hungary's cutting rates.
Polish 10-year yields for instance hit a new record low of
2.876 percent, after rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said the
central bank should cut interest rates by 50 basis points to
2.00 percent in October. Yields are down almost
50 bps over the past month.
Romania's 9-year bond yield dropped to a record low 3.95
percent, down one basis point, before a debt auction.
"The bond rally reflects expectations that monetary policy
will be looser than markets had expected. The thinking in Poland
for instance has shifted even since the last meeting and it's
clear now that rates will be cut and will stay low for a long
time," said William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics.
He said the theme of central bank dovishness would be likely
to prevail as long as the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine lasted.
Ukrainian forces said they had come under sporadic fire
overnight from pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, but
Reuters witnesses said overall a ceasefire agreed between the
two sides appeared to be holding.
The European Union has agreed new sanctions on Russia,
including on oil company Rosneft and units of gas producer
Gazprom, but said these could be suspended to allow Moscow to
show it was resolving the conflict.
However, Russian shares and the currency weakened following
last week's rally when Moscow's dollar-denominated index
rose to one-week highs for a weekly gain of 5.6 percent. The
rouble slipped 0.4 percent versus the dollar.
"The ceasefire was a positive step compared to a week ago
but Russian markets reflect unease about quite how long this
will last," Jackson said.
The cost of insuring Russian sovereign debt against default
rose on Monday, with five-year credit default swaps up 4 basis
points to 234 compared with Friday, according to financial data
provider Markit.
Analysts reckon that if sanctions are imposed, Russia's
central bank may have to raise rates at its Friday meeting to
try and limit capital flight.
"With inflation rising to 7.6 percent year/year in August
and core inflation at 8 percent, the danger of rouble
depreciation spilling over to consumer prices increases,"
analysts at Unicredit said in a note.
"We expect the (central bank) to be on hold at 8 percent
but risks of a hike are significant if the EU and the U.S.
propose a meaningful set of sanctions today and the rouble again
comes under pressure."
Elsewhere, expectations are rising of looser monetary policy
to revive domestic demand in China after import growth
unexpectedly fell for a second month in a row during August,
posting its worst performance in over a year.
While imports fell, exports were surprisingly buoyant amid
stronger global demand, pushing China's trade surplus to an
unexpected all-time high of $49.8 billion.
China was closed for a public holiday on Monday but its
export numbers helped boost Asian currencies. The Malaysian
ringgit led gains in across the region, hitting a
14-month high against the euro.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index meanwhile, hit a
record high, beating the previous record set in May 2013.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)