EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks lifted by Japan stimulus jolt

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 31 Emerging stocks were on track for
their biggest weekly gains in six months on Friday, buoyed by
Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus programme and
strong United States growth data.
The Russian rouble weakened ahead of a central bank meeting
that could see either a significant rate rise or a move to a
more freely floating currency.
MSCI's emerging equities index rose 0.8 percent on
the day, bringing gains to 1.17 percent since the start of the
year after Japan delivered a jolt to markets, admitting growth
and inflation had not picked up as expected.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan benchmark
gained 0.9 percent on the day, driven by Chinese shares with the
Shanghai composite chalking up the best weekly
performance since February and India stocks
powering to a record high on the second consecutive day.
"When we have one of the major central banks of the world
implementing easing like that, it is helpful for risk sentiment
in emerging markets," said Danske Bank Analyst Lars Christensen.
The Bank of Japan's move had made up for the more hawkish
tone from the Federal Reserve earlier in the week, he added.
"Overall we are through this uncertainty we have seen two
weeks ago," Christensen said.
The upbeat mood was supported by U.S. GDP data on Thursday
showing a surge in third quarter economic growth
and Ukraine, Russia and the EU clinching a deal that will see
Moscow resume vital gas deliveries to its neighbour in return
for payments funded in part by Kiev's Western
creditors.
In Russia, where investors nervously awaited the outcome of
a central bank meeting, the dollar-based RTS index
traded flat while the rouble-denominated MICEX index
powered up 1.2 percent with both were on track for large weekly
gains after ending the previous seven days in the red.
Following a roller-coaster ride on Thursday, which saw the
rouble gain as much as 5 percent, the currency weakened
1.5 percent against the dollar in early trading.
Russia's central bank, which has burnt at least $25 billion
in reserves on heavy intervention this month, is expected to
hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
Though markets are wary that the bank may have something
else apart from an interest rate change in store, said RBS
analyst Tatyana Orlova, referring to possible shifts in the
foreign exchange parameters.
"The central bank has surprised the markets consistently
since the start of the year," Orlova said. "The only thing that
is guaranteed is extreme volatility."
Mexico's central bank is also meeting on Friday. Analysts
forecast it to hold its benchmark interest rate steady amid
expectations that a recent spike in inflation will fade next
year.
