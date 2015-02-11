EMERGING MARKETS-Nigeria's naira leads emerging market losses

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 11 The naira fell 2 percent on
Wednesday and currency forwards priced in more devaluation to
come as Nigeria's political and security crisis escalates, while
other emerging markets also retreated in face of a stronger
dollar.
The naira is down more than 10 percent against the dollar
this year despite repeated central bank interventions,
weighed on by the postponement of Feb. 14 elections, weak oil
prices and an Islamist insurgency. Standard and Poor's on
Tuesday placed Nigeria on creditwatch negative.
One-year non-deliverable forwards priced the naira at 268
per dollar.
"Investors are waiting for another formal devaluation. The
question is can the central bank hold on until elections before
making the move?," Renaissance Capital's head of research,
Charles Robertson, said.
The jump in overnight bank funding costs to 100 percent
highlighted the strain on the currency regime, he said.
On stocks and bonds, the Lagos equity index, one of the main
components of the MSCI frontier index, is down 16 percent
year-to-date while Nigeria's 2023 dollar bond fell one cent on
Wednesday to stand 7 cents lower since the end of 2014.
.
"It's not easy to pull money out of Nigeria, the market is
not that liquid. I suspect people who had maturing bonds have
been taking money out and equity funds who were receiving cash
have been putting it elsewhere (in other frontier markets),"
Robertson said, forecasting that the naira would settle around
220 per dollar.
Most other emerging markets were also subdued as the dollar
hit a one-month high, U.S. 10-year yields headed back to 2
percent and euro zone ministers met to discuss Greek debt.
Greek stocks fell 3 percent.
Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France were meeting
in Belarus to try to reach a peace deal for Ukraine. The rouble
eased 1 percent to 66.12 per dollar while Ukraine's bonds
were steady at around 50 cents in the dollar despite signs the
West is mulling a larger aid package.
"Failure to make any concrete progress (in talks) could
easily put dollar/rouble back on a path toward 70," Sberbank
said in a note.
Central Europe was pressured by the conflict in Ukraine and
the turmoil in Greece, with Hungarian shares down 1 percent.
Pharma company Gideon Richter plunged 2.5 percent after
reporting a 40 percent revenue fall in Ukraine.
The forint was flat, despite data showing a 1.4
percent fall in annual inflation. Forwards are
pricing 30-40 basis points of rate cuts in coming months,
starting in March.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Louise Ireland)