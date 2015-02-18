EMERGING MARKETS-Russian assets rise, but more pain for Ukraine

LONDON Feb 18 Ukrainian dollar bonds suffered steep losses on Wednesday while Russian assets rose as Ukrainian forces started to pull out of the key eastern town of Debaltseve, besieged by pro-Moscow separatists.

Ukraine five-year credit default swaps (CDS) soared by 985 basis points to 3,669 bps, according to Markit, while its dollar bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries jumped 29 basis points to a record high of 3,038 on the EMBI Global index.

That surpasses previous highs hit in 2009 after a default by state energy firm Naftogaz.

Meanwhile, the rouble strengthened against the dollar . Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose 2.3 percent and their local currency peers added 1.1 percent.

Markets diverged amid news that pro-Kiev forces started to pull out of Debaltseve - a strategic transport hub which links two rebel controlled areas in eastern Ukraine. More support came from oil prices dropping below $62 a barrel.

"The loss of Debaltseve, defended by very significant Ukrainian forces, would perhaps send a clear signal that Russian-backed rebels have the potential, almost at will, to further extend gains into Donbass, and even the rest of Ukraine," Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash told clients.

The fallout remained contained across eastern Europe, where currencies traded broadly flat.

Hungary's forint remained steady though equities rose 1 percent after the central bank announced it would add $1.9 billion to an existing lending for growth programme. That could add 1 percentage point to economic growth.

In South Africa, data showed a steeper-than-expected slowdown in consumer inflation, with the rand weakening 0.25 percent against the dollar.

But government bond prices had already weakened sharply in early trading, with yields jumping to six-week highs as investors awaited the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting later in the day.

In Asia, the Indonesian rupiah hit a two-month low on Wednesday after a surprise interest rate cut. Most other Asian currencies also eased.

"The worst is over for (emerging markets) in general," said Ilan Solot, emerging market currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "However, we still see room for further weakness on the currency side because we still expect the appreciating dollar trend to continue."

Emerging shares traded 0.14 percent lower, set for a third straight session in the red.

