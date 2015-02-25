EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese data, Fed lift emerging currencies

LONDON Feb 25 Emerging currencies strengthened versus the dollar on Wednesday and shares rose to 12-week highs, lifted by forecast-beating Chinese factory data and the Federal Reserve signalling it was in no rush to hike interest rates.

Activity in China's factory sector edged up to a four-month high in February, while comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen stressing flexibility on interest rate decisions gave solace to investors concerned about the bank hiking in June.

The Russian rouble led the gains, rising 1.1 percent against the dollar while South Africa's rand added 0.51 percent against the greenback.

"Emerging currencies are performing strongly this morning but I'm not sure it will continue at this pace," said Guillaume Tresca at Credit Agricole in Paris.

"Yellen was not that dovish, we see the speech as more or less neutral and emerging central banks are still leaning on dovish side."

In Turkey, the lira traded flat to slightly higher after the central bank trimmed interest rates on Tuesday but came immediate under fire again from the government for not having cut them enough.

Meanwhile, pressure mounted on Ukraine, with the cost of insuring exposure to Kiev's debt hitting fresh 5-1/2 year highs after it introduced capital controls to stem the collapse of the hryvna.

Across stock markets, the picture was more mixed, despite the overall emerging share index gaining 0.75 percent to trade at the highest level since early December.

In Russia, both dollar- and rouble-denominated stocks listed in Moscow traded in the red while Polish and Romanian shares also gave up some ground. .

In South Africa, stocks swung higher ahead of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene announcing his budget later on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters expect Nene to stick to his budget deficit target of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year starting in April.

Across the Gulf region, most stock markets traded lower with Saudi Arabia down 0.22 percent after authorities suspended trading in the shares of telecommunications operator Mobily following its revision of 2014 financials to a loss rather than an earlier announced profit.

