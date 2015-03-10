Emerging market currencies plunge as dollar soars, domestic woes bite

| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 Emerging currencies sold off
further on Tuesday with Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand
hitting multi-year lows against a stronger dollar as
expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike compound domestic
fiscal and political woes.
Buoyed by sturdy U.S. economic growth and a gradual end to
the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy since mid-2014, the
dollar index has risen to its highest in almost 11 years.
Many developing markets have meanwhile seen investors grow
increasingly cautious as wilting economic prospects have
prompted central banks to cut interest rates.
"We are seeing the largest weaknesses in some of the
familiar emerging markets like South Africa, Turkey and Brazil,"
said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics. "Politics seems to be playing a role."
Protracted periods of dollar strength have been rare during
the 40 year-era of floating exchange rates, but have tended to
trigger problems in emerging markets when they have happened.
Most notably, in 1997/98, many Asian countries and Russia were
forced to dramatically devalue their currencies, with some
defaulting on debt.
Because emerging market governments and companies rely
disproportionately on dollar borrowing, greenback appreciation
makes repaying their loans more expensive, sometimes sowing
seeds of default and contagion.
BRAZIL TO TURKEY
On Tuesday, the Brazilian real dropped to its weakest
level in over a decade, while South Africa's rand plunged
to a 13-year low against the dollar and Turkey's lira
traded within sight of a record low it hit last Friday.
Investors in Brazil are fretting over a corruption scandal
at state-controlled oil company Petrobras and the government's
ability to consolidate public finances. In South Africa, chronic
electricity shortages, labour unrest and a gaping current
account deficit have cast a cloud.
Doubts meanwhile prevail over the independence of Turkey's
central bank, which has come under intense pressure from
President Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates. According to sources,
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will meet Central Bank Governor
Erdem Basci and nine cabinet ministers on Tuesday to discuss the
lira's recent fall.
And there could be more weakness ahead, said Jackson.
"If you're looking at the risk of a crisis, the key thing to
look at is what kind of vulnerabilities exist in these economies
and how exposed they are particularly to dollar debt," he added.
Currencies in Asia followed the pattern, with South Korea's
won skidding to fresh 1-1/2 year lows as offshore
funds sold their positions while the Singapore dollar
and Malaysian ringgit hit multi-year troughs.
Eastern European currencies were weaker against euro across
the board.
Both Romania and Hungary reported inflation data on Tuesday
that was higher than expected, though overall levels were still
well below target.
The currency weakness spread to other assets, with emerging
market stocks trading 1.3 percent lower, chalking up
losses for the eighth consecutive session.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks fell more than 3
percent on the day, while their rouble denominated peers
gave away more than 2 percent, also hit by oil slipping
below $58 per barrel. [RU/RUB/
(Additional reporting by Chis Vellacott; Editing by Catherine
Evans)