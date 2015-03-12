REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging market assets revive as dollar gives up gains

(Refiles to remove punctuation.)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 12 Emerging market stocks
rebounded from two-month lows and currencies rose as the dollar
gave up some of its recent gains.
Ukraine's credit default swaps fell 184 basis points after
the International Monetary Fund approved a $17.5 billion loan
package for the country, a decision that was widely expected.
MSCI's emerging equity index ended nine days of losses to
rise half a percent, as the dollar slipped off 11 1/2- year
highs against a basket of currencies. China, the biggest
component of the stocks index, saw its mainland markets close
almost 2 percent higher, led by bank stocks.
The dollar's retreat offered some relief to emerging market
currencies, after weakening them enough to force many central
banks to defend them. After hitting record lows earlier in the
week, the Turkish lira rose 1 percent to a one-week high.
The rand firmed 1 percent, moving off 13-year lows.
Asian currencies also strengthened against the dollar. The
Korean won rose off 20-month lows after the central bank cut
interest rates but signalled it was done with easing
.
"There is a bit of respite, but this is not the turnaround,
it's a technical squeeze," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging
markets strategy at Societe Generale. "We are cautious from a
global emerging markets perspective and short-term bearish
tactically."
Risk reversals -- a gauge of demand for options betting on a
currency's rising or falling -- show a growing bias for dollar
strength. One-month risk reversals on the rand and lira
slipped on Thursday but stand just off
18-month highs.
The rouble rose 1 percent against the dollar, boosted
also by rising oil prices, although expectations of a rate cut
on Friday are likely to cap gains. Government bonds have risen
steadily, with 10-year yields now at one-week lows below 13
percent.
"The rouble is less correlated than its peers to the global
backdrop, and that's the reason there's been a bit of
outperformance," Anne said, though he stressed he would not
advise "jumping into" Russian assets.
Ukraine's debt insurance costs fell after the IMF approved a
loan and said it could disburse $10 billion this year.
But Ukraine's sovereign bonds fell by around a cent across
the board, amid expectations the government will start debt-
restructuring talks on Friday
.
The Serbian dinar was flat before a central bank meeting
that is expected to deliver a rate cut
(Editing by Larry King)