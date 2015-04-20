EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks shrug off China stimulus; rouble, zloty buck weaker trend

| LONDON, April 20
LONDON, April 20 Emerging markets got off to a
choppy start on Monday following China's surprise policy easing
move at the weekend, although equities and currencies in Russia
and central Europe traded firmer.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash banks
are required to hold in an effort to boost lending power and
bolster growth. The move initially lifted shares and currencies
across Asia, though most traded lower later in the session.
The MSCI emerging stocks index slipped 0.5 percent
while the Asian ex-Japan benchmark fell 0.9
percent, with Hong Kong's Han Seng ending 2 percent down.
"Its been an underwhelming reaction so far," said UBS
strategist Manik Narain.
"Further stimulus was anticipated from China as we had weak
first-quarter sequential growth that was well shy of government
targets. The other factor is that the market is questioning the
sectors at which the stimulus is targeted," he added.
Main indexes across south and eastern Europe gained, with
the Czech Republic and Poland adding around half
a percent, while Hungary and Greece rose well
above 1 percent.
Russia chalked up the biggest gains, with its
dollar-denominated index jumping 2.4 percent, helped by
higher oil prices. The rouble strengthened 0.8 percent
against the dollar after a sharp fall on Friday
Russian Central Bank deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva wrote
on Monday that the rouble would likely fluctuate in the
medium-term, but without big changes to oil prices or sanctions
against Russia, it should remain stable around current levels.
The Polish zloty snapped a four-day losing streak versus the
euro, rising 0.5 percent as analysts predicted that
1200 GMT data would show a pick up in industrial output and
retail sales.
In Hungary, the forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro
ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday, but stayed
close to 16-month highs. The bank is widely expected to shave
another 15 basis points off interest rates, responding to
sub-zero inflation and currency strength.
"The (forint) has strengthened against the euro to a point
where it's threatening Hungary's export competitiveness," SEB
analysts wrote in a research note. "The upward trend that
started last week in euro/forint has thus been welcomed."
In Romania, the leu traded flat against the euro
while shares fell 0.6 percent as Central Bank Governor Mugur
Isarescu said the country's macroeconomic indicators were at the
best he had seen in 25 years and interest rates were at the
right level, but minimum reserve requirement levels were
not.
Turkey's lira, Israel's shekel and India's
rupee all traded around half a percent lower against the
greenback. The dollar was up 0.25 percent versus a basket of
currencies.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)