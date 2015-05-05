EMERGING MARKETS-China sell-off spooks shares, dollar pressures FX

* Chinese stocks drop 4 percent on day
* EM currencies under pressure from advancing dollar
* Eastern European bonds buffeted by euro zone selling
* Pakistan has rating outlook upgraded to positive
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 5 Emerging market currencies came
under pressure from a rising dollar on Tuesday, while a 4
percent plunge in Chinese stocks - their biggest in nearly 4
months - sent a shiver through equities.
Trading was still subdued in Europe after May day holidays
in much of the region but the mood was cautious after some
volatile moves in Asia overnight.
China stocks had been dumped by investors ahead of
a fresh wave of initial public offerings and on media reports
that some of the country's top brokerages had tightened their
financing rules in a bid to control risk.
"A correction is long overdue," said Li Yang, analyst at
Changjiang Securities in Shanghai, pointing out the 80 percent
surge in Chinese stocks over the last six months. "But I don't
think the correction would put an end to the bull run."
The sell-off left MSCI's main emerging market stock index
down 0.5 percent and in the red for a fourth session
in the last five.
Eastern European stocks bucked the trend and rose, but for
the region's currencies and bonds it was a different story.
Poland's zloty, the Czech crown, Hungary's
forint to Romania's leu all sank against the
rising dollar and their bonds continued to be buffeted by a
sell-off in the euro zone's periphery markets.
Fresh worries about a writedown of Greece's bailout loans
saw its 2-year yields surge over 100 basis points on Tuesday.
Focus was otherwise on the dollar's resurgence, which has
ended a brief better spell of better performance for some of
EM's most fragile currencies including Turkey's lira, Brazil's
real and Nigeria's naira.
Indonesia's rupiah hit a near five-week low overnight
after economic growth slowed more than expected. Malaysia's
riggit also tumbled, dropping 1.3 percent to 3.6100 per
dollar as its markets reopened having been closed on Monday.
Pakistan was one of the few in Asia to get a boost. Its
credit rating outlook was upgraded to B- positive from B- stable
by Standard and Poor's in a nod to the improved political
stability in recent months. [ID: ]
"They (S&P) have confirmed the B- so they probably need to
see another six months or so of political stability before
upgrading," said Jefferies economist Richard Segal.
Emerging Markets
Prices from
Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg
% Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 1043.76
-4.44 -0.42 +9.14
Czech Rep 1030.76 +1.74
+0.17 +8.88
Poland 2524.09
+1.00 +0.04 +8.99
Hungary 22786.16
+232.13 +1.03 +36.99
Romania 7645.16
+43.20 +0.57 +7.94
Greece 810.81
-15.23 -1.84 -1.86
Russia 1045.25
+15.94 +1.55 +32.19
South Africa
48459.08
+15.87
+0.03 +10.21
Turkey 84300.40
+281.48 +0.34 -1.66
China 4298.37
-182.10 -4.06 +32.88
India 27429.30
-61.29 -0.22 -0.25
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)