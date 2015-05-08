EMERGING MARKETS-Bond rout fallout knocks emerging stocks into weekly loss

| LONDON
LONDON May 8 Emerging equities snapped a
two-day losing streak on Friday, helped by gains in Asia, but
were on track for a second straight week of losses while
currencies weakened amid a continued fall-out from the global
bond rout.
The MSCI emerging market index gained 0.7 percent,
supported by Chinese and Indian stocks adding
some 2 percent, and getting breathing space amid signs that
global bond markets were stabilising.
Global bond yields have hit multi-week highs in recent days,
especially in Europe, as investors rushed to exit crowded long
positions, built up to take advantage of the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing programme, weighing heavily on
bourses.
"There's a bit of calm beginning to come through but we
still see the recent moves as positioning squeeze in bunds
rather than a positive reflation trade," said Manik Narain at
UBS.
"It's going to be a choppy environment for emerging markets"
Many currencies remained under pressure with the dollar
index trading flat and investors cautious ahead of key
U.S. payroll figures, expected to show a jump of 224,000 new
jobs in April after a run of generally disappointing U.S. data.
Russia's rouble fell by 2 percent against the dollar,
weighed down by profit-taking ahead of a holiday weekend and oil
heading into the red for the second straight session, and
dollar-denominated stocks were down 1.3 percent.
South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both
slipped against the dollar, while central European currencies
traded around 0.2 percent lower against the euro.
Meanwhile, some government bonds in the region continued to
recover after a selloff earlier in the week. Poland's 10-year
bond yield dropped by six basis points venturing
further away from the seven-month highs hit earlier this week.
Countries across central and eastern European had recently
posted a good run of economic data, said Piotr Matys at
Rabobank, which should continue to attract investors.
"We maintain our constructive view on (central European)
assets based on expectations that the unprecedented monetary
policy stimulus announced by the ECB earlier this year will fuel
capital inflows into Poland and other countries in the region
where economic outlook is relatively positive," Matys said in an
emailed note.
