EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, currencies gain on China stimulus hope

LONDON May 13 Emerging market currencies and stocks strengthened on Wednesday after disappointing data from China spurred expectations of more stimulus from Beijing, with eastern European currencies drawing further support from better-than-expected growth data.

MSCI's emerging market index was up 0.4 percent with the Asia ex-Japan index adding 0.5 percent after China's factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investments rose less than expected, boosting bets Beijing will have to step up efforts to shore up its economy.

"It is a half empty glass rather than a half full glass for the People's Bank of China just now," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX at Citi. "The situation is kind of accelerating a bit from the very soft landing to something that is more aggressive... and no one wants to see that."

In eastern Europe, first-quarter growth data from Hungary and Romania beat forecasts, while the pace of economic growth in Bulgaria also quickened, underscoring the strength in the region's economic recovery.

Romania posted 4.3 percent growth year-on-year and Hungary grew by 3.4 percent, while Bulgaria's economy expanded 2.0 percent over the same period. Hungary's economy minister Mihaly Varga, who will submit the country's draft budget later in the day, said in a TV interview that he expected the economy to grow by more than 3 percent this year.

Romania's leu strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro, while the Hungarian forint rose 0.5 percent , though stock markets in both countries slipped 0.5 percent on concerns over renewed currency strength. In Poland, the zloty gained 0.6 percent.

Russia chalked up some of the largest gains. The rouble rose 1 percent against the dollar with dollar-denominated shares up a similar amount, thanks to a helping hand from oil prices up 1 percent and a slightly weaker dollar.

In Ukraine, Eurobonds rose across the curve by 0.25-0.375 cents, recovering from their fall on Tuesday when the dollar-denominated issues came under pressure as Kiev and its creditors publicly clashed over debt restructuring plans.

Ukraine's government -- which needs to save some $15 billion through debt restructuring -- is at loggerheads with a group of private creditors, who on Tuesday repeated their objections against a writedown in the principal owed while Kiev accused them of being unwilling to negotiate in good faith.

In the Gulf region, the Qatar stock market hit a 14-week high while the Abu Dhabi main index inched up to its highest level in more than a week after index compiler MSCI upgraded several local stocks in its semi-annual index review.

MSCI also published a standalone index for Saudi Arabia which includes 19 stocks and is largely the same as the provisional Saudi index it compiled last year. One addition is Al Tayyar Travel Group.

In London, Brazil's finance minister Joaquim Levy said fiscal discipline was the central pillar of policy making as the country's navigates the waning boom in commodity prices.

Levy told investors he expected the economic slowdown to be temporary, adding the central bank needed to remain vigilant on inflation.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)