EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, currencies gain on China stimulus hope

| LONDON
LONDON May 13 Emerging market currencies and
stocks strengthened on Wednesday after disappointing data from
China spurred expectations of more stimulus from Beijing, with
eastern European currencies drawing further support from
better-than-expected growth data.
MSCI's emerging market index was up 0.4 percent with
the Asia ex-Japan index adding 0.5 percent after
China's factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investments
rose less than expected, boosting bets Beijing will have to step
up efforts to shore up its economy.
"It is a half empty glass rather than a half full glass for
the People's Bank of China just now," said Luis Costa, head of
CEEMEA debt and FX at Citi. "The situation is kind of
accelerating a bit from the very soft landing to something that
is more aggressive... and no one wants to see that."
In eastern Europe, first-quarter growth data from Hungary
and Romania beat forecasts, while the pace of economic growth in
Bulgaria also quickened, underscoring the strength in the
region's economic recovery.
Romania posted 4.3 percent growth year-on-year and Hungary
grew by 3.4 percent, while Bulgaria's economy expanded 2.0
percent over the same period. Hungary's economy minister Mihaly
Varga, who will submit the country's draft budget later in the
day, said in a TV interview that he expected the economy to grow
by more than 3 percent this year.
Romania's leu strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro,
while the Hungarian forint rose 0.5 percent ,
though stock markets in both countries slipped 0.5 percent on
concerns over renewed currency strength. In Poland, the zloty
gained 0.6 percent.
Russia chalked up some of the largest gains. The rouble rose
1 percent against the dollar with dollar-denominated
shares up a similar amount, thanks to a helping hand
from oil prices up 1 percent and a slightly weaker
dollar.
In Ukraine, Eurobonds rose across the curve by 0.25-0.375
cents, recovering from their fall on Tuesday when the
dollar-denominated issues came under pressure as Kiev and its
creditors publicly clashed over debt restructuring plans.
Ukraine's government -- which needs to save some $15 billion
through debt restructuring -- is at loggerheads with a group of
private creditors, who on Tuesday repeated their objections
against a writedown in the principal owed while Kiev accused
them of being unwilling to negotiate in good faith.
In the Gulf region, the Qatar stock market hit a
14-week high while the Abu Dhabi main index inched up to its
highest level in more than a week after index compiler MSCI
upgraded several local stocks in its semi-annual index review.
MSCI also published a standalone index for Saudi Arabia
which includes 19 stocks and is largely the same as the
provisional Saudi index it compiled last year. One addition is
Al Tayyar Travel Group.
In London, Brazil's finance minister Joaquim Levy said
fiscal discipline was the central pillar of policy making as the
country's navigates the waning boom in commodity prices.
Levy told investors he expected the economic slowdown to be
temporary, adding the central bank needed to remain vigilant on
inflation.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)