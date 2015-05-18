EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar bounce tempers currency gains; rouble outperforms

LONDON May 18 The Russian rouble rose almost 1 percent on Monday, shrugging off the central bank's efforts to curb its rise, although a bounce in the dollar tempered recent broad-based gains in emerging currencies.

Asian currencies were led higher by the Taiwanese dollar at six-month highs, tracking late Friday gains in other emerging markets after latest data confirmed weaknesses in the U.S. economy, pushing the greenback to 3-1/2-month lows.

In response, emerging currencies have hit multi-week highs versus the dollar. Among standouts, the Turkish lira's gains last week were the biggest weekly rise for 3-1/2 years.

"What we see at the moment seems like a reversal of the main consensus trades ... We see a comeback of emerging market currencies on the heels of a re-strengthening of the euro or a weakening of the dollar," TD Securities' emerging markets strategist, Cristian Maggio, said.

But, he said: "Today we could see some form of profit taking after a few days of quite spectacular performance."

The rand which touched two-week highs slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar, while the lira was flat near one-month highs.

The rouble jumped 1 percent to a session high of 48.85, bringing year-to-date gains to 18 percent as oil prices rose towards recent 4-1/2-month highs and companies bought roubles for end-of-month tax payments.

The gains come despite central bank purchases of foreign currency, a policy shift announced last week. Data last week also showed the economy had shrunk 1.9 percent in the first quarter.

Maggio said relative peace in Ukraine and oil prices had helped the rouble, but said: "At the moment they have exhausted their thrust...The only factor that could push the rouble stronger or weaker all things being equal, is the oil price."

Central European currencies also slipped, with the zloty down 0.2 percent against the euro as investors reduced positions in local currency debt following a shake-out in German Bunds and robust economic data in the region in recent weeks.

Russian, South African and Turkish stocks rose about half a percent but broader emerging stocks were flat, hovering just off one-week highs as doubts over the U.S. recovery put pressure on Asian markets such as Korea, China and Taiwan.

In bonds, Macedonia's 150-million-euro issue, maturing in December, was flat, trading just off 10-month lows with the former Yugoslav nation engulfed in political crisis.

