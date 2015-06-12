EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for 4th week in red on huge fund outflow

| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 Emerging stocks got a lift from
China on Friday, but looked set for their fourth straight
lossmaking week while currencies stayed under pressure from a
stronger dollar and the prospect of looming U.S. rate hikes.
MSCI's emerging stock index rose 0.4 percent after
China stocks ended the day as much as 1.4 percent higher
on signs of renewal in the sluggish real estate market
and ahead of earnings and a fresh wave of IPOs.
Yet a stronger dollar and the prospect of rising U.S.
interest rates are still at the forefront of investors' minds,
with the prospect of rescue talks for Greece falling apart
adding to concerns.
Over the past week, emerging equity funds recorded outflows
of $9.3 billion - the largest weekly capital flight since the
financial crisis in 2008, Citi analysts said, citing EPFR data.
Asian fund outflows were $7.9 billion, with China accounting
for $7 billion and snapping three weeks of inflows.
"Concerns about Chinese equity markets are driving all
this," said SEB analyst Per Hammarlund. "Investors have taken
fright and think we might be in for a sharp correction."
Chinese shares have risen by almost 60 percent this
year, though they have been very volatile in recent weeks.
Greek stocks lost 3.5 percent on the day, with
eastern European stock indices falling in tandem
.
In Turkey, where there is no sign yet of a viable governing
coalition, the lira slipped half a percent with investors
eying the risk of early elections. A rallying cry from President
Tayyip Erdogan had briefly lifted Turkish assets on Thursday
.
Other currencies were also under pressure, with South
Africa's rand down 0.6 percent against the dollar ahead
of a credit rating review from Standard & Poor's.
On Thursday, another agency Fitch cut its 2015 and 2016
economic growth forecasts for South Africa, citing ongoing
energy supply constraints.
In Romania, the leu traded 0.3 percent lower against the
euro after Prime Minister Victor Ponta survived a vote
of no confidence in parliament.
Ponta has rejected calls by President Klaus Iohannis to
resign after prosecutors named him last Friday in an inquiry
into forgery, money-laundering, tax evasion and conflict of
interest.
Most other eastern European currencies traded also weaker.
Meanwhile in Moldova, Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici
tendered his resignation days after he called for the state
prosecutor and central bank chief to step down over the after $1
billion - or around an eighth of annual GDP - had disappeared
from three Moldovan banks.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dominic Evans)