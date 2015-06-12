EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for 4th week in red on huge fund outflow

LONDON, June 12 Emerging stocks got a lift from China on Friday, but looked set for their fourth straight lossmaking week while currencies stayed under pressure from a stronger dollar and the prospect of looming U.S. rate hikes.

MSCI's emerging stock index rose 0.4 percent after China stocks ended the day as much as 1.4 percent higher on signs of renewal in the sluggish real estate market and ahead of earnings and a fresh wave of IPOs.

Yet a stronger dollar and the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates are still at the forefront of investors' minds, with the prospect of rescue talks for Greece falling apart adding to concerns.

Over the past week, emerging equity funds recorded outflows of $9.3 billion - the largest weekly capital flight since the financial crisis in 2008, Citi analysts said, citing EPFR data.

Asian fund outflows were $7.9 billion, with China accounting for $7 billion and snapping three weeks of inflows.

"Concerns about Chinese equity markets are driving all this," said SEB analyst Per Hammarlund. "Investors have taken fright and think we might be in for a sharp correction."

Chinese shares have risen by almost 60 percent this year, though they have been very volatile in recent weeks.

Greek stocks lost 3.5 percent on the day, with eastern European stock indices falling in tandem .

In Turkey, where there is no sign yet of a viable governing coalition, the lira slipped half a percent with investors eying the risk of early elections. A rallying cry from President Tayyip Erdogan had briefly lifted Turkish assets on Thursday .

Other currencies were also under pressure, with South Africa's rand down 0.6 percent against the dollar ahead of a credit rating review from Standard & Poor's.

On Thursday, another agency Fitch cut its 2015 and 2016 economic growth forecasts for South Africa, citing ongoing energy supply constraints.

In Romania, the leu traded 0.3 percent lower against the euro after Prime Minister Victor Ponta survived a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Ponta has rejected calls by President Klaus Iohannis to resign after prosecutors named him last Friday in an inquiry into forgery, money-laundering, tax evasion and conflict of interest.

Most other eastern European currencies traded also weaker.

Meanwhile in Moldova, Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici tendered his resignation days after he called for the state prosecutor and central bank chief to step down over the after $1 billion - or around an eighth of annual GDP - had disappeared from three Moldovan banks.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dominic Evans)