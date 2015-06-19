EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for fifth week of losses on dollar, Greece

| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 Emerging market stocks were on
track for their fifth straight week in the red on Friday as
China shares tumbled to their steepest weekly losses since 2008,
their eight-month bull run losing steam fast on tighter
regulation and a wave of IPOs.
MSCI's broadest emerging markets stock index fell
0.2 percent on the day and was down 0.4 percent for the week,
with investors fretting over the dollar bouncing off
Thursday's one-month low, China stocks venturing into correction
territory and Greece slowly grinding towards default.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares, excluding Japan,
edged 0.1 percent lower, with China shares
dropping for a second day, plunging more than
6 percent in the session and more than 13 percent over the week.
The week-long China sell-off, interrupted only by a feeble
bounce on Wednesday, was triggered by fresh government moves to
tighten margin financing and worsened by a tidal wave of initial
public offerings that sapped liquidity. Yet stocks are still up
39 percent since the start of 2015.
Meanwhile, with Greece's future in the euro zone hanging by
a thread, the bloc's leaders scheduled an emergency summit on
Monday in an effort to avert a Greek default.
"Greece is seen as a risk for eastern European markets,"
said William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics. "(But)
there has been some support from the news that there is an
emergency summit on Greece scheduled."
Stocks in the Czech Republic gained 0.8 percent on the
day with Romanian and Serbian peers also up,
but Polish and Hungarian indices traded 0.2
percent lower. Bourses across the region were on track for
weekly losses.
Currencies painted a mixed picture, with the forint losing
0.16 percent against the euro while others traded flat to
slightly higher.
Both the zloty - often seen as a proxy and risk barometer
for the region - and the forint were in line for weekly losses.
In Russia, dollar-denominated shares slipped by 2 percent
and the rouble weakened by 1.5 percent against the dollar after
a tax-fuelled rally earlier in the week, weighed down by oil
prices weakening by 1.2 percent on the day .
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said a preliminary
estimate showed Russia's economy contracted by 3.2 percent in
the first five months of the year.
Ukrainian eurobonds due in 2017 and 2022 ticked 0.25 cents
higher a day before Kiev is due to stump up around $70 million
for a coupon payment to Russia, which holds a $3 billion bond
maturing in December.
Meanwhile, Sergei Aksyonov, the leader of the Crimean
peninsula annexed by Moscow in March last year, said Crimea
could issue bonds on Russia's financial markets by the end of
the year, according to RIA news agency
