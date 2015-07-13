EMERGING MARKETS-Greece deal, China share gains lift emerging markets

| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 A bailout deal for Greece and
Chinese shares' bounce to two-week highs helped lift emerging
stocks by 1 percent on Monday, with the sharpest gains seen in
eastern Europe.
Euro zone leaders agreed on a roadmap to a possible third
bailout for Greece after night-long haggling, sparking gains on
equity and peripheral bond markets, even though the deal hinges
on Athens enacting key reforms this week.
Earlier, Asian markets firmed too as Shanghai and Shenzen
indexes rose about 2.5 percent and many interpreted China's
lacklustre trade data as potentially leading to more monetary or
fiscal stimulus .
Emerging stocks which last week suffered their worst weekly
loss since December 2014, rose 1 percent. The Prague
bourse rose 1 percent while Warsaw and Budapest gained half a
percent , following gains in Western
Europe. Istanbul rose 0.5 percent.
While the Athens stock market remains shut, U.S. listed
Greek assets rose in pre-market trade.
"We are seeing a sort of short-term rally, central European
markets are reacting on an interim basis (but) I actually think
we've seen most of the relief already," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, head of EM research at Commerzbank who believes
the latest bailout deal will not resolve the euro zone crisis.
Eurobonds posted modest gains after rising around 1 cent in
price on Friday, with Bulgaria's 2024 eurobond at a new two-week
high while Romania's 2024 issue firmed 0.3 cent
to the highest in almost three weeks.
Both countries have close trade and banking ties with Greece
as do other Balkan states such as Serbia, Croatia and Macedonia.
Serbia's 2020 dollar bond rose almost 1 cent.
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint rose 0.5 percent
against the euro to 3-1/2 week and three-week highs respectively
while Serbia's central bank sold euros to
stem dinar gains.
BNP Paribas said more currency gains were possible as
investors had mostly been short central European currencies. It
added that if a Greek deal was reached, "we see the biggest risk
of appreciation as lying in local currencies".
Polish 10-year bond yields however failed to break below the
key 3 percent level, breached last week.
Russian stocks fell 0.3 percent however and the
rouble lost 0.7 percent to the dollar, as oil prices
fell, reacting to an approaching nuclear deal with Iran which
would let more oil onto world markets.
The Iran negotiations also weighed on Gulf markets, though
Dubai which is seen emerging as a staging post for trade and
investment in Iran, gained 1 percent.
Elsewhere, Uganda's central bank is holding an unscheduled
meeting at which it could tighten policy if the shilling's slide
is deemed to be feeding through to inflation. The currency hit
record lows last week forcing authorities to sell dollars.
"We expect the (bank) to take significant measures to
restrain FX pressures," Barclays wrote. "FX pressures have
persisted in spite of cumulative 200 bps (rate) increase since
April and we believe a hike of up to 200 bps is probable today."
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Toby Chopra)