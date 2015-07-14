EMERGING MARKETS-China, emerging stocks back in red; Iran deal hits Russia, Saudi

| LONDON, July 14
LONDON, July 14 Chinese stocks fell back into
the red on Tuesday after three days of gains, dragging broader
emerging stocks lower while Iran's nuclear deal with world
powers sent oil prices tumbling, taking a toll on Russian stocks
and currency.
Overall, emerging assets, including in eastern Europe fell
as knee-jerk gains fueled by a deal for Greece faded and the
focus shifted on a deal between Tehran and six world powers that
could see more Iranian crude return to world markets.
Chinese mainland stocks fell 3 percent at one stage
as regulators stepped up the crackdown on unregulated,
grey-market margin financing and many smaller firms resumed
trading. The indexes closed around 1 percent lower.
MSCI's main emerging equity index was 0.4 percent lower,
coming off one-week highs while emerging currencies
broadly weakened.
In Asia, the Korean won plumbed two-year lows against the
dollar and the Singapore dollar at five-week lows after data
showed the economy shrinking in the second quarter due to
falling exports.
Emerging European stocks and bonds were mostly weaker after
the rally driven by the euro zone bailout for Greece. Bourses in
Hungary and Poland slipped 0.4-0.7 percent, while the forint and
the zloty weakened 0.4 percent against the euro
, snapping a three-day winning streak.
"Scope for further gains in Polish zloty and its central
European peers will depend on Greece's progress in approving
requested bills with focus on the upcoming vote in the
parliament," said Rabobank analyst Piotr Matys.
"Everything has to go very smoothly in the coming days for
Greece to secure the urgently needed bailout and it all could
still go wrong much sooner than the market currently
anticipates."
Meanwhile Iran clinched a deal with major powers over its
nuclear programme, sending crude prices 2 percent lower and
taking a toll on oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia
.
The rouble fell 0.8 percent against the dollar while
dollar-denominated shares slipped more than 1 percent.
"The rouble is the weakest link against the dollar so far
today as the news that Iran has reached an agreement with world
powers is weighing on oil," Matys said predicting the rouble to
test recent highs beyond 57.67 per dollar.
Saudi stocks - most sensitive in the Gulf to oil
prices - were 0.1 percent lower, underperforming regional peers
.
Lower oil added to pressure on Nigerian assets, already hurt
by central bank liquidity curbs and the new president's failure
to appoint a cabinet. Nigerian bank's eurobonds fell about half
a cent in the dollar XS107820833=TE>
Stocks had closed Monday at the lowest in more than three
months and the naira hit another record low on parallel markets.
But the oil price fall helped Turkish shares 1 percent
higher for their fourth straight day of gains, while lira firmed
against the greenback . Investors are also hoping
that long-delayed talks on forming a coalition government will
bear fruit.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker; editing by Ralph
Boulton)