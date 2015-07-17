EMERGING MARKETS-China stocks lift emerging shares, Greece boosts CEE currencies

| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Emerging market shares were
poised to end the week in the black after hitting a one-week
high on Friday, lifted by a 4 percent rise in China and
the Greek bailout deal that also boosted Eastern European
currencies.
The broader MSCI emerging market stock index rose
0.3 percent on the day and looked to snap a two-week losing
streak after China mainland stocks overcame a mid-week slump to
end higher, following intensifying intervention from brokerages,
mutual funds and market regulators.
Sentiment also got a boost from Greece looking to secure its
bailout, with German lawmakers expected to give Berlin a clear
green light to start negotiations on a third bailout programme
for Athens on Friday.
This in turn helped central and eastern European currencies
extend recent gains with the Polish zloty up 0.3 percent against
the euro after hitting an eight-week high. But recent
rises might not necessarily continue, said Dominic Bunning,
Senior FX Strategist at HSBC.
"In the short term, the seeming Greek resolution is probably
providing a little bit of positivity for European currencies,
particularly against the euro," said Bunning, adding the focus
would soon be back on domestic issues within the countries.
"The medium-term picture of the zloty is cautious - policy
remains very dovish for the foreseeable future, on top of that
you have increased political risk going into October with the
elections, and that risk premium is not really priced in."
Hungary's forint almost matched the zloty's gains on the day
and Romania's leu also strengthened with all three currencies
looking to chalk up gains for the second straight week
.
Meanwhile, South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira
gained ground against the dollar despite the
greenback being set for its biggest weekly rise since May.
The rand strengthened 0.4 percent while the lira added 0.3
percent - both on track for their second week of gains.
"In these environments, when markets feel like the external
picture has turned calmer ,they look to go into some of those
high yielding currencies," Bunning added.
In Russia, the rouble traded a touch stronger against the
dollar supported by forex sales by exporters ahead of
end-of-month taxes, while dollar-denominated shares lost 0.5
percent.
Markets in Turkey, the Gulf and many parts of Asia are
closed due to the Eid holiday.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)