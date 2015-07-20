EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar weighs on emerging stocks, currencies

LONDON, July 20 Emerging market stocks fell on Monday with some currencies weakening, weighed down by solid U.S. data fueling a dollar rise and expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in the months to come.

MSCI's broadest index of stocks across emerging markets slipped 0.6 percent with bourses in Turkey and India chalking up losses though shares in mainland China ended the session as much as 0.9 percent higher after the country's securities regulator reaffirmed its support for the market .

Some major emerging currencies also suffered after the dollar hit a three-month high on Monday after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in June as well as a solid housing market.

The Turkish lira slipped more than 1 percent against the dollar to trade at its lowest level in 11 days, while South Africa's rand almost matched that fall.

"Turkish lira and South African rand are the weakest links so far," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys. "(The rand is) suffering mainly from the sharp fall in gold prices to the lowest level in five years amid growing market expectations that the Fed may raise interest rates as soon as in September."

Analysts also pointed to the upcoming central bank meetings, with Hungarian policy makers meeting on Tuesday while South African and Turkey are scheduled to publish their decisions on Thursday.

Currencies across central and eastern Europe traded flat to weaker against the euro, with the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint weakening by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile stock markets across the region painted a mixed picture, with Polish stocks down 0.5 percent while shares in Romania gained 0.8 percent - their seventh straight session of gains.

In Croatia, the kuna extended Friday's losses, weakening 0.1 percent with stocks down 0.3 percent after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign credit outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', citing weak growth prospects and rising public-sector indebtedness.

In Russia, the rouble shrugged off the stronger greenback, nudging up 0.2 percent, propped up by stable oil prices and forex sales for tax payments supporting the currency

