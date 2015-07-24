EMERGING MARKETS-Weak China data pushes emerging stocks, currencies lower

| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Offshore-traded yuan hit
two-week lows on Friday and volatility rose on weak Chinese data
and authorities' plans to liberalise currency trading while
other emerging currencies plumbed new multi-month and multi-year
lows.
Shares worldwide skidded with the broader emerging MSCI
index down almost 1 percent as data showing Chinese
manufacturing at 15-month lows rekindled concerns for regional
exports and economic growth. Chinese mainland equities slipped
0.6 percent after a six-day run of gains .
China also said it would widen "two-way fluctuation" in the
yuan to support trade, though it gave no details on timing.
That, along with the weak data, sent offshore yuan 0.12 percent
lower while the onshore yuan was reportedly held steady
by state banks' dollar sales.
One-month yuan-dollar volatility, a measure of expected
swings in a currency, rose to the highest in a week
while one-year yuan forwards priced a slight weakening.
Maintaining stability of the yuan against the dollar would
be a priority for the central bank, Yang Zhao, China chief
economist at Nomura told investors in a conference call.
"We need to understand whether (the Chinese central bank)
wants to see a sharp depreciation or appreciation. I don't think
either is a good solution for China at the moment," said Yang.
"They have tools to maintain stability, first they have huge
FX reserves, they can use the fixing rate to signal their policy
preference to the market."
Neighbouring currencies also fell, with the Korean won, Thai
baht and Indonesian rupiah at the lowest in three, six and
17-years respectively .
Emerging European currencies also lost ground against the
dollar, with the Russian rouble down 0.7 percent to a four-month
low while the Turkish lira also fell 0.5 percent .
The rand slipped 0.3 percent to its weakest in two weeks, as
a quarter point rate rise on Thursday was overshadowed by
concerns over China, a major importer of South African metals.
"We do not regard a rate hike as being particularly
supportive for the rand given that it is taking place in the
context of a rather weak economy," TD Securities said,
predicting another rise in September if an expected U.S. rate
rise weakened the rand further.
In stock markets, dollar-denominated shares in Moscow
chalked up some of the biggest losses, down 1.6 percent
and on track for the third straight session in the red, while
bourses in Johannesburg, Warsaw and Prague
all traded lower.
Stocks in Turkey and Hungary proved the
exception, both trading around 0.3 percent higher
In Nigeria, central bank policy makers were expected to
publish their decision at the end of a three day meeting, with
markets widely expecting no change in interest rates
.
Nigeria has been under increasing pressure to devalue the
naira, which the central bank pegged on Thursday at 197 to the
dollar but which traded on the parallel market at 243.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)