EMERGING MARKETS-New rout in Chinese stocks depresses emerging assets

LONDON, July 27 Mainland Chinese shares tumbled
more than 8 percent on Monday for their biggest one-day loss
since February 2007, rekindling fears of a market crash and
sending broader emerging market assets sharply lower.
MSCI's emerging market index fell 1.8 percent -
its fourth straight session in the red - with markets across
Asia stumbling on concerns over China's economic health and
profit-taking off a government-triggered rebound in Chinese
assets.
China's blue-chip index is now up only 8 percent
since the start of the year, compared to more than 50 percent
before the rout started in mid-June.
"The fundamental underlying driver is the state of the
economy in China, especially after we've seen a couple of pieces
of weak macro data," said John-Paul Smith, founder of investment
consultancy Ecstrat.
Chinese equities have had a roller-coaster ride in the past
six weeks. Steep losses have sparked a huge rescue effort by
Beijing, which has halted flotations, banned firms and
executives from selling shares, and capped daily trading in
index futures.
On Monday, more than 1,500 shares listed in Shanghai and
Shenzhen fell by the daily downward limit of 10 percent, among
them heavyweights such as China Unicom .
"The A-share market in general is likely to remain volatile
at best and dangerous at worst," said Anthony Cragg, a fund
manager at Wells Fargo asset management.
Emerging currencies also suffered, failing to benefit from
the dollar index's retreat to a 12-day low ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah hit
17-year lows. South Korea's won touched a three-year low.
In Turkey, the lira weakened 0.8 percent against the dollar
to hit six-week lows after Ankara attacked Kurdish
insurgent camps in Iraq for a second night in a campaign that
could end its peace process with the Kurdistan Workers' Party
(PKK).
Together with Turkey's dramatic turnaround earlier in the
week to join the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, this
marks a dramatic shift in policy and a high-risk strategy by
President Tayyip Erdogan, who has pitched the NATO member into
battle against what it sees as two terrorist fronts at once
.
Ecstrat's Smith said perceptions of Turkey had recently been
dominated by negative political factors, but that a weaker oil
price should eventually provide support: "Falling commodity
prices should help stabilise the lira eventually."
Other emerging currencies such as the Brazilian real and
South African rand have fallen to multi-year lows in recent days
as commodity prices have slumped.
Falling oil prices added to Russia's woes, weakening the
rouble by almost one percent to four-month lows against the
dollar, with dollar-denominated stocks matching that fall
.
Lower crude prices also weighed on Gulf bourses, with Saudi
Arabia down 1.3 percent and Kuwait 0.6 percent.
The Israeli shekel gained 0.2 percent before a
central bank meeting that was expected to leave interest rates
unchanged for a fifth straight month, despite weak economic
growth and a strong shekel.
Currencies in Central and Eastern Europe traded flat to
lower against the euro, although the Czech crown rose
a notch to 27.03, near an official cap of "close to" 27 to the
euro.
