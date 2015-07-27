EMERGING MARKETS-New rout in Chinese stocks depresses emerging assets

LONDON, July 27 Mainland Chinese shares tumbled more than 8 percent on Monday for their biggest one-day loss since February 2007, rekindling fears of a market crash and sending broader emerging market assets sharply lower.

MSCI's emerging market index fell 1.8 percent - its fourth straight session in the red - with markets across Asia stumbling on concerns over China's economic health and profit-taking off a government-triggered rebound in Chinese assets.

China's blue-chip index is now up only 8 percent since the start of the year, compared to more than 50 percent before the rout started in mid-June.

"The fundamental underlying driver is the state of the economy in China, especially after we've seen a couple of pieces of weak macro data," said John-Paul Smith, founder of investment consultancy Ecstrat.

Chinese equities have had a roller-coaster ride in the past six weeks. Steep losses have sparked a huge rescue effort by Beijing, which has halted flotations, banned firms and executives from selling shares, and capped daily trading in index futures.

On Monday, more than 1,500 shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell by the daily downward limit of 10 percent, among them heavyweights such as China Unicom .

"The A-share market in general is likely to remain volatile at best and dangerous at worst," said Anthony Cragg, a fund manager at Wells Fargo asset management.

Emerging currencies also suffered, failing to benefit from the dollar index's retreat to a 12-day low ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah hit 17-year lows. South Korea's won touched a three-year low.

In Turkey, the lira weakened 0.8 percent against the dollar to hit six-week lows after Ankara attacked Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq for a second night in a campaign that could end its peace process with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Together with Turkey's dramatic turnaround earlier in the week to join the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, this marks a dramatic shift in policy and a high-risk strategy by President Tayyip Erdogan, who has pitched the NATO member into battle against what it sees as two terrorist fronts at once .

Ecstrat's Smith said perceptions of Turkey had recently been dominated by negative political factors, but that a weaker oil price should eventually provide support: "Falling commodity prices should help stabilise the lira eventually."

Other emerging currencies such as the Brazilian real and South African rand have fallen to multi-year lows in recent days as commodity prices have slumped.

Falling oil prices added to Russia's woes, weakening the rouble by almost one percent to four-month lows against the dollar, with dollar-denominated stocks matching that fall .

Lower crude prices also weighed on Gulf bourses, with Saudi Arabia down 1.3 percent and Kuwait 0.6 percent.

The Israeli shekel gained 0.2 percent before a central bank meeting that was expected to leave interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight month, despite weak economic growth and a strong shekel.

Currencies in Central and Eastern Europe traded flat to lower against the euro, although the Czech crown rose a notch to 27.03, near an official cap of "close to" 27 to the euro.

