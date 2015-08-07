EMERGING MARKETS-Shares, currencies under pressure before U.S. jobs data

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Emerging market stocks headed for
a third straight week of losses after reaching a two-year low
earlier on Friday, although Chinese mainland shares gained on
the day and the week. Currencies reached multi-year lows before
U.S. jobs data.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index rose 0.2
percent on the day, but looked to slip 1.7 percent on the week.
Shares in mainland China ended around 2 percent higher on the
day and the week .
Trade was subdued as investors waited for U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later in the day. Economists forecast the jobs
numbers rose at a healthy pace in July - a further sign of an
improving economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in September.
Many emerging currencies were under pressure, with the
Turkish lira, the Russian rouble and the Israeli shekel all in
line to chalk up daily and weekly losses against the dollar
.
"Investors are still underestimating the large pressure on
emerging markets from the Chinese slowdown and the gradual
unwinding of the USD carry trade" Maarten-Jan Bakkum, senior
emerging markets strategist at NN Investment Partners, wrote in
a note to clients.
"EM currency risk remains high, as real effective exchange
rates are still not reflecting the weak EM fundamentals and
deteriorating global liquidity environment."
The rouble ignored Friday's higher oil prices and traded
near Thursday's 5 1/2-month low, poised for a seventh straight
week of losses. The lira - close to the one-week low hit in the
previous session - was in the red for the third week. The dollar
index has risen 8.5 percent since the start of the year.
In Asia, most currencies weakened. The Malaysian ringgit
fell to another 17-year low on Friday, hours before the release
of Malaysian foreign-exchange reserves data. A drop in reserves
could heighten concern about how much ammunition the central
bank has to defend the currency.
The South African rand traded flat against the
dollar, unfazed by central bank data showing a dip in net gold
and foreign exchange reserves
Currencies across Central and Eastern Europe were mixed.
Hungary's forint rose 0.3 percent against the euro. The Romanian
leu and the Serb dinar both fell .
In the Czech Republic, data showed the country's
euro-denominated foreign currency reserves had risen while
dollar reserves had fallen. The crown traded unchanged at 27.02
to the euro, near the central bank's limit on the crown's value
of close to 27.
Investors were also waiting to see if ratings agency Moody's
would update its assessment of Turkey, which could come after
markets in the countries.
