EMERGING MARKETS-Central banks wade in as forex losses spiral

LONDON Aug 12 Emerging stocks, bonds and
currencies extended losses on Wednesday after China allowed its
yuan to weaken for the second straight day, with some central
banks forced to curb sharp falls in their currencies.
The yuan touched 6.4508 per dollar, its lowest
since July 2011, after authorities lowered the midpoint in the
yuan's trading range by 1.6 percent. Offshore-traded yuan lost 2
percent.
While China denies it is embarking on a currency devaluation
programme and spot yuan prices rose towards close of trade,
markets fear further slides lie ahead.
Asian currencies fell about 1 percent to the dollar to
multi-year lows while several developing countries took steps to
protect their exports from the effects of a weakening yuan.
Vietnam for instance doubled its trading band for interbank
dollar/dong transactions after which the currency hit a
record low versus the dollar.
Sri Lanka raised its peg to the dollar by 5 cents to allow
the rupee to depreciate.
Others stepped in to curb heavy currency losses, with even
Chinese state-owned banks spotted selling dollars to keep the
yuan around 6.43 per dollar.
Indonesia's central bank also intervened "heavily" to defend
the rupiah which is at 17-year lows, while India sold dollars
through state-run banks, traders said. South Korean authorities
are estimated to have sold about $2 billion on Tuesday and again
on Wednesday.
"Asian currencies were already on the back foot before the
Chinese move yesterday and this has added fuel to the fire," UBS
strategist Manik Narain said.
"Central banks may lean against the wind but they are not
trying to arrest trends here. Going forward, in some markets
with large hard currency liabilities and problematic inflation
such as Indonesia and Turkey, FX weakness may force tighter
monetary policy."
The currency falls come despite a retreat to two-week lows
in the dollar and some pricing out of U.S. rate rise expecations
as a consequence of the Chinese moves.
"What you are seeing is a broad-based trade-weighted selloff
which is a homegrown emerging markets move and nothing to do
with U.S. rates going up," Narain said.
Chinese shares fell 1 percent while Hong
Kong's benchmark index dropped 2.4 percent. The
devaluation raises fears the economy is in worse shape than it
seems and may spark an investor flight.
"Our worry is that a mix of corporate hedging, asset
reallocation from domestic households and lesser portfolio
inflows from foreigners will actually accelerate capital
outflows rather than slow them down," JPMorgan analysts wrote.
Falling commodities told on Russia and South Africa, where
stocks fell between 1.5 percent and 2 percent .
The rand touched 15-year lows against the dollar
while the rouble fell more than 1 percent.
MSCI's emerging equity index lost 1.5 percent to hit the
lowest in almost four years while emerging dollar bond
yield spreads rose to 432 basis points over Treasuries, the
widest since January.
In eastern Europe, the zloty and forint fell to one-month
lows against the rising euro . Regional
stocks fell more than 1 percent
